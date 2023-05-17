Holly Willoughby breaks silence with message to fans amid Phillip Schofield ‘feud’

17 May 2023, 08:25

Holly Willoughby has shared a message with her fans after Phillip Schofield 'feud' rumours
Holly Willoughby has shared a message with her fans after Phillip Schofield 'feud' rumours. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Holly Willoughby said she's looking forward to 'a future filled with joy, love, and endless possibility' in a message to her fans.

Holly Willoughby has shared a sweet message with her fans amid rumours of an ongoing feud with co-presenter Phillip Schofield.

The This Morning star is said to be ‘cooling off’ her friendship with co-star Phillip after a series of controversies - including 'queuegate' and Phillip's brother's trial.

But after returning to our screens - and completely ignoring the reports - Holly has shared her feelings in a weekly newsletter which goes out to subscribers of her wellbeing brand Wylde Moon.

"The older I get, the more I appreciate how daunting the concept of time passing can be," she wrote.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have worked together for over 15 years
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have worked together for over 15 years. Picture: Instagram

She went on to speak of a "future filled with joy" and a "period of rejuvenation", before adding: "It's the perfect time to establish new affirmations, construct vision boards, and dedicate your attention to manifesting your goals."

Holly continued: "If we can remember to reflect on just how lucky we are to be making all these memories, the passage of time can feel really positive.

“It's a bit like that old saying, 'Time is a luxury that the wise appreciate.'"

"I can always remember my nan saying things like 'wait 'til you get to my age…then it really starts flying by'– and I now I really get it.

"If this resonates with you, I wanted to share some advice one of my friends gave me when we were talking about this exact thing."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are reportedly 'feuding'
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are reportedly 'feuding'. Picture: ITV

"She told me that instead of worrying how quickly it's going, we should look at things differently and appreciate that with every moment (big or small) that passes, we're creating a future filled with joy, love, and endless possibility."

The star added: "Allow the creative energies to surge within you, and stretch your imagination to embrace its most extravagant dreams."

Neither Phillip or Holly have yet addressed claims their relationship is at breaking point, with insiders suggesting their jobs on the daytime telly show could be in danger.

Following reports, Phillip issued a statement to The Sun about his friendship with Holly - which she is said to be 'blindsided' over.

Phil and Ruth have slightly awkward exchange in Loose Women live link

It read: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”

Speaking of the his brother recently receiving a verdict of guilty for 11 sexual abuse offences, Phil went on: "My family went through a real ordeal. And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers. And of course Holly has herself been ill with shingles."

He ended it with: "Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."

