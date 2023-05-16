Lorraine Kelly speaks out on Holly and Phillip 'feud' and their future on This Morning

16 May 2023, 13:48

Lorraine Kelly speaks out on Holly and Phillip 'feud' and their future on This Morning. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Lorraine Kelly said she'll be 'sad' if Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left This Morning.

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out about the reported feud between Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

This comes after almost a week of reports that the This Morning presenters, who were once very close friends, have fallen out and that Holly is looking to severe her professional ties to her co-host.

While reports of the duo's relationship souring, Holly and Phillip have continued to host This Morning as usual, giving no indication to viewers that there is anything wrong.

Lorraine, who hosts her self-titled morning show just before This Morning, has now spoken out about the reports and predicted the duo's future on the hit show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been at the centre of feud reports this week
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been at the centre of feud reports this week. Picture: ITV

Speaking to The Sun, Lorraine said: "Do you know what they were back today and it was business as usual and everyone is just getting on with it.”

She went on to say that she thought it was "unlikely" the pair would be replaced on the show.

“I would be sad if they left the show", Lorraine went on: "But I don’t think that is ever likely to happen and I think they’re just getting on with it."

Lorraine Kelly said she would be 'sad' if Holly and Phil were replaced on This Morning
Lorraine Kelly said she would be 'sad' if Holly and Phil were replaced on This Morning. Picture: Alamy

Lorraine appears to have a very different opinion than Holly and Phil's former colleague Eamonn Holmes, who said that the hosting duo should get "a special award" for "best actors".

Eamonn, who used to host This Morning on Fridays and in the holidays alongside wife Ruth Langsford, let loose on the pair during a TV appearance earlier this week where he said: "I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors."

He went on to say: "They may or may not be together on the telly today. He's brought in lawyers, she's brought in a PR team. The public surely will suss that there's no chemistry, that it's a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it."

