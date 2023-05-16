This Morning fans spot 'awkward' moment between Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford

Phil and Ruth have slightly awkward exchange in Loose Women live link

By Naomi Bartram

This Morning fans noticed Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford's awkward interaction on the show yesterday.

Thousands of people tuned into This Morning yesterday, after it was reported Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were in the midst of a ‘feud’.

But while the presenting pair ignored rumours they aren’t getting on, fans of the show did notice an 'awkward' moment between Ruth Langsford and Phillip.

In case you missed it, Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes used to present This Morning, but left the show back in 2021.

Eamonn has previously made it clear he isn’t a fan of Phillip, and also launched a brutal attack on him yesterday.

Holly and Phillip presented This Morning yesterday. Picture: ITV

He said: “I think there should’ve been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors.

“The public surely have sussed that there’s no chemistry, that there’s a broken fit between the two of them.”

But minutes after he made the statement, Eamonn’s wife Ruth came face to face with Phillip when she appeared on a link on This Morning to tell viewers what they could expect from Loose Women.

As Phil introduced Ruth, he said: "Let's find out what the Loose Women have today, it's Ruth, hiya."

Ruth Langsford appeared on This Morning yesterday. Picture: ITV

Ruth replied: "Hiya, coming up our reaction to this year's Eurovision, can you guess who the superfan is here? And we've got two guests today, actress and Judi's comedy mentor Gina Yashere. Gina's talking about making it in Hollywood.

"Also, I'm A Celebrity... South Africa's Phil Tufnell tells us why he wanted to return to the jungle. And it's going to be a totes hilar show isn't it Janet?"

Janet Street-Porter responded: "Obvs," and Ruth went on: "We're discussing our most loved and most hated abbreviations – RB... RBBRB," before she added: "Back right after this?"

The camera cut back to Holly and Phil in the This Morning studio, as Holly said: "Ah I was trying to work out what that was.”

Holly and Phil have been the centre of controversy. Picture: ITV

Phil then cut in: "See you later," while Ruth waved at the camera.

Viewers noticed Ruth's expression at the end of the link, as one wrote: "Ruth looking rather smug....and rightly so, she knew all along! #ThisMorning".

"Ruth’s eye speak a million words #ThisMorning", said someone else, while a third added: “Ruth having to present the loose women link with Phil #ThisMorning.”

This comes after it was reported Phil and Holly are said to have ‘cooled off’ their friendship.

After the pair were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying in state, they have faced various controversies.

Holly is said to have felt upset that she wasn't told Phillip's brother Timothy Schofield was on trial.

Phillip has since said in a statement things ‘haven't been easy’ but called Holly his ‘best friend’ and ‘rock’.