Phillip Schofield's This Morning return date confirmed after brother's guilty verdict
4 April 2023, 10:51 | Updated: 4 April 2023, 10:59
What was Phillip Schofield's statement about his brother and when will he be back on This Morning?
Following a short break from his presenting role, Phillip Schofield is set to be back on This Morning in around two weeks.
ITV confirmed yesterday that the star will return to the show alongside Holly Willoughby after the Easter holidays on Monday 17th April.
He took some time off during the trial of his brother Timothy, who was accused and found guilty of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019.
Following the guilty verdict, Phillip released a statement on his Instagram page where he said he "welcomed the guilty verdicts".
The statement reads: "My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.
"If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect that victim and their family."
He added: "These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."
During Phillip’s time off, Alison Hammond and Joel Dommett stood in alongside Holly last week.
And over the two week Easter break, Alison and Dermot O'Leary, who usually present the show on Fridays, have taken the helm.
During an ad break last week, This Morning revealed Holly and Phil would be replaced, with Holly also confirming the news at the end of the show.
She told The Masked Singer host Joel: "Well Joel Dommett, you have been amazing, have you enjoyed it?"
He replied: "It has been an absolute dream. Thank you for showing me everything these last few days."
Holly then added: "I'm off for Easter. I'll be back in a couple of weeks, bye!"