Eamonn Holmes shares photo of swollen face as he opens up on Shingles battle

2 March 2022, 07:35

Eamonn Holmes had shingles in 2018
Eamonn Holmes had shingles in 2018. Picture: Instagram/Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes has opened up about his 'brutal' Shingles battle on Instagram.

Eamonn Holmes has shared a photo of his swollen face and opened up about his shingles battle.

The TV presenter took to social media to share the snap, which was to mark Shingles Awareness Week.

He wrote: "Having had shingles, I know how painful and exhausting it can be. That's why I am supporting #ShinglesAwarenessWeek with @GSK and @IntFedAgeing.

"To find out more about the condition, speak to your pharmacist, nurse or doctor or visit understandingshingles.co.uk. Funded by GSK."

Many fans rushed to share their own experiences of Shingles, with one writing: "It is horrid - I had ophthalmic shingles (in the eye) which turned into viral meningitis so take your symptoms seriously folks!"

Eamonn Holmes battled shingles in 2018
Eamonn Holmes battled shingles in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Another added: "Had shingles all round my back and stomach and across my chest. Didn't realise the awful symptoms that came with shingles, I always thought it was just a rash."

A third said: "My niece has suffered with this extremely painful condition too so I fully understand just how bad this gets."

