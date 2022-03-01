Inside Paul O'Grady's home life with husband, five dogs and animal farm

1 March 2022, 14:10 | Updated: 1 March 2022, 16:26

Paul O'Grady's home is full of animals, including his most recent rescue dog Sausage
Paul O'Grady's home is full of animals, including his most recent rescue dog Sausage. Picture: Instagram/ Paul O'Grady/ Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Paul O'Grady recently added a new member to his large animal family, a wire-haired dachshund called Sausage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul O'Grady, 66, is famously a lover of all animals, which would explain why his home in Kent is packed with five dogs, pigs, sheep, chickens, goats and even alpacas.

The star of For The Love Of Dogs recently made headlines after he adopted yet another dog from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home, a wire-haired dachshund called Sausage.

In fact, it has been reported that Paul broke a clause in his TV contract to adopt the gorgeous canine, a term he had put in it himself to stop him from taking home more dogs.

Paul O'Grady recently adopted Sausage from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home while filming the latest series of For The Love of Dogs
Paul O'Grady recently adopted Sausage from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home while filming the latest series of For The Love of Dogs. Picture: Instagram/Paul O'Grady

As Paul and his fans celebrate the new arrival, we're taking a deep dive into the TV star's life away from the cameras with his husband, five dogs and animal farm.

How many dogs does Paul O'Grady have?

Paul currently has five dogs, but with his love for canines, we're not sure how long it will be until that number increases.

The most recent dog to join his family of animals is Sausage, a wire-haired dachshund the TV star fell in love with while filming the latest series of For The Love Of Dogs.

Paul has a total of five dogs, including these three; Conchita, Eddie and Nancy
Paul has a total of five dogs, including these three; Conchita, Eddie and Nancy. Picture: Instagram/Paul O'Grady
Paul O'Grady also has a Jack Russell-Papillon cross called Arfur
Paul O'Grady also has a Jack Russell-Papillon cross called Arfur. Picture: Instagram/Paul O'Grady

Sausage joins three-year-old Maltese Conchita, Jack Russell-Papillon cross Arfur, seven-year-old Chihuahua-Jack Russell cross Eddie and two-year-old Jack Russell Nancy.

Paul was the previous owner of Olga, who passed away in 2018, Buster, who passed away in 2009 and Boycie who he lost in 2020.

Paul O'Grady lives with his five dogs and farm animals in Kent
Paul O'Grady lives with his five dogs and farm animals in Kent. Picture: Instagram/Paul O'Grady

Who is Paul O'Grady's husband?

Paul O'Grady is married to dancer Andre Portasio.

The pair met in the mid-2000s and wed 10 years later in the summer of 2017.

Paul and Andre, although married for five years, hadn't lived together until the coronavirus pandemic struck the UK in 2020.

Previously, the couple had lived in separate homes, inspired by the modern marriage of Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton.

Paul O'Grady and his husband Andre Portasio married in 2017
Paul O'Grady and his husband Andre Portasio married in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Paul previously told Irish News: "We’re doing a Helena Bonham Carter and Tim whatshisname, and it works a treat.

"It’s the same as before. We see each other all the time. We just don’t live together, which for me makes for a perfect relationship because when you’ve had enough, you can say; 'I’ll see you, I’m off'."

He added: "I’m a bit cranky of a morning. I’m a cobra. I don’t get up, I’m exhumed, and I slither down the stairs looking for trouble. But otherwise I’m fine. Andre’s pristine, you know, ­everything’s tidy – and I’m not."

Paul O'Grady has a number of animals on his farm, including pigs, chickens, goats and owls
Paul O'Grady has a number of animals on his farm, including pigs, chickens, goats and owls. Picture: Instagram/Paul O'Grady

Where does Paul O'Grady live and what animals does he have on his farm?

Paul lives in Kent alongside his beloved dogs and farm animals.

As well as a house packed-full of dogs, his farm is also packed with a range of animals from pigs to sheep, chickens, goats, alpacas and even owls.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A woman from California fell pregnant while already pregnant

Woman falls pregnant while already pregnant after conceiving five days apart

Lifestyle

Sheridan Smith fans were 'in tears' at the final of No Return

Sheridan Smith fans in tears after No Return's shock courtroom twist

TV & Movies

Drivers could face a heft fine at a drive thru

Motorists using drive-thrus face £200 fines under new Highway Code rules

News

Louise Thompson has opened up about her traumatic birth

Louise Thompson hopeful she's on the road to recovery following traumatic birth
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress by Sandro Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her orange mini dress
Ashley Roberts pranked Amanda Holden this Pancake Day

Heart Breakfast's Ashley Roberts plays the ultimate Pancake Day prank on Amanda Holden
Pierce Harris died in Emmerdale

Who was Emmerdale's Pierce Harris and what happened to him?

TV & Movies

A snow blast could hit the UK next week

UK weather: Widespread snow set to hit Britain next week ahead of March frost

News

Sue Radford has shared pictures of her new grandson

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford welcomes new addition to the family as daughter Millie gives birth
Pancake kebabs are our new favourite invention!

Pancake 'kebabs' are now a thing, and we're obsessed

Lifestyle

What colours do you see?

What colour are the circles? Mind-boggling optical illusion leaves people baffled

Lifestyle

Paul O'Grady breaks TV contract as he adopts another dog during filming

Paul O'Grady breaks TV contract as he adopts another dog during filming

TV & Movies

Vikings: Valhalla episode guide

How many episodes of Vikings: Valhalla are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Connor Ball has updated fans on Twitter

Dancing On Ice's Connor Ball updates fans after slicing his leg in horror fall

TV & Movies

Peaky Blinders paid tribute to Helen McCrory's character

Peaky Blinders viewers in tears at tribute to Helen McCrory's character Aunt Polly

TV & Movies