Inside Paul O'Grady's home life with husband, five dogs and animal farm

Paul O'Grady's home is full of animals, including his most recent rescue dog Sausage. Picture: Instagram/ Paul O'Grady/ Alamy

By Alice Dear

Paul O'Grady recently added a new member to his large animal family, a wire-haired dachshund called Sausage.

Paul O'Grady, 66, is famously a lover of all animals, which would explain why his home in Kent is packed with five dogs, pigs, sheep, chickens, goats and even alpacas.

The star of For The Love Of Dogs recently made headlines after he adopted yet another dog from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home, a wire-haired dachshund called Sausage.

In fact, it has been reported that Paul broke a clause in his TV contract to adopt the gorgeous canine, a term he had put in it himself to stop him from taking home more dogs.

Paul O'Grady recently adopted Sausage from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home while filming the latest series of For The Love of Dogs. Picture: Instagram/Paul O'Grady

As Paul and his fans celebrate the new arrival, we're taking a deep dive into the TV star's life away from the cameras with his husband, five dogs and animal farm.

How many dogs does Paul O'Grady have?

Paul currently has five dogs, but with his love for canines, we're not sure how long it will be until that number increases.

The most recent dog to join his family of animals is Sausage, a wire-haired dachshund the TV star fell in love with while filming the latest series of For The Love Of Dogs.

Paul has a total of five dogs, including these three; Conchita, Eddie and Nancy. Picture: Instagram/Paul O'Grady

Paul O'Grady also has a Jack Russell-Papillon cross called Arfur. Picture: Instagram/Paul O'Grady

Sausage joins three-year-old Maltese Conchita, Jack Russell-Papillon cross Arfur, seven-year-old Chihuahua-Jack Russell cross Eddie and two-year-old Jack Russell Nancy.

Paul was the previous owner of Olga, who passed away in 2018, Buster, who passed away in 2009 and Boycie who he lost in 2020.

Paul O'Grady lives with his five dogs and farm animals in Kent. Picture: Instagram/Paul O'Grady

Who is Paul O'Grady's husband?

Paul O'Grady is married to dancer Andre Portasio.

The pair met in the mid-2000s and wed 10 years later in the summer of 2017.

Paul and Andre, although married for five years, hadn't lived together until the coronavirus pandemic struck the UK in 2020.

Previously, the couple had lived in separate homes, inspired by the modern marriage of Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton.

Paul O'Grady and his husband Andre Portasio married in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Paul previously told Irish News: "We’re doing a Helena Bonham Carter and Tim whatshisname, and it works a treat.

"It’s the same as before. We see each other all the time. We just don’t live together, which for me makes for a perfect relationship because when you’ve had enough, you can say; 'I’ll see you, I’m off'."

He added: "I’m a bit cranky of a morning. I’m a cobra. I don’t get up, I’m exhumed, and I slither down the stairs looking for trouble. But otherwise I’m fine. Andre’s pristine, you know, ­everything’s tidy – and I’m not."

Paul O'Grady has a number of animals on his farm, including pigs, chickens, goats and owls. Picture: Instagram/Paul O'Grady

Where does Paul O'Grady live and what animals does he have on his farm?

Paul lives in Kent alongside his beloved dogs and farm animals.

As well as a house packed-full of dogs, his farm is also packed with a range of animals from pigs to sheep, chickens, goats, alpacas and even owls.