Hero RAF dog receives prestigious medal after years of protecting troops from terror attacks

23 February 2022, 12:34

Hertz was taken to receive his award with former handler and trainer Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner
Hertz was taken to receive his award with former handler and trainer Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The gorgeous 10-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer is now enjoying his well-earned retirement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 'hero' RAF dog has received a special medal for his years of military service, during which he protected the lives of servicemen, women and civilians.

Hertz is a 10-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer who was the first dog in British military history trained to detect electronic devices that could be used to target the forces.

These devices include mobile phones and GPS equipment, of which Hertz found 100 items during his tour in Afghanistan.

Hertz sniffed out over 100 potentially dangerous items during his tour in Afghanistan
Hertz sniffed out over 100 potentially dangerous items during his tour in Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

This week, Hertz was presented with the prestigious PDSA Dickin Medal for his service over the years.

It is the highest award any animal can receive whilst serving in military conflict.

The medal is known as the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross which is Britain's joint-highest award for gallantry.

The award Hertz received is the highest award any animal can receive whilst serving in military conflict
The award Hertz received is the highest award any animal can receive whilst serving in military conflict. Picture: Alamy

Hertz's former handler and trainer, Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner, said he is confident the canine's service saved the lives of many troops.

Tanner, who is now in the RAF Police, said: "One time he found a solo SIM card in a pile of clothes.

“All the stuff we found was sent for analysis and as far as I’m aware there was data in there and details that did stop potential attacks.”

Hertz is now enjoying his retirement in Surrey
Hertz is now enjoying his retirement in Surrey. Picture: Alamy

Hertz is now retired and living in Shepperton, Surrey, with his new owner Paul Chard.

Chard, 60, said that Hertz "loves" his retirement and especially loves the beach and walks.

He said: "If I take him to somebody’s house where he’s never been he’ll go around sniffing everywhere."

Hertz is often visited by his former handler and trainer, who was with the dog the day he received the medal.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

What do you see?

Optical illusion of 'rotating' rectangles leaves people baffled
Toys ‘R’ Us is said to be 'ramping up' recruitment as they plan to relaunch the high street favourite

Toys ‘R’ Us set to return to UK high streets 'within months'

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her purple floral dress from the high street

Celebrities

A takeaway owner was left devastated by a scam

Takeaway owner 'devastated' after losing more than £1,000 to scammers
Rats could be invading homes in the UK

Rats 'the size of cats' sneaking through toilets into UK homes, pest expert warns

Trending on Heart

Jessie Elland plays Choe Harris in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actress Jessie Elland's life away from Choe Harris role

TV & Movies

Anna Karen has passed away at the age of 85

EastEnders actress Anna Karen, 85, dies in house fire

Celebrities

Kate Garraway fans were in tears during last night's documentary

Kate Garraway fans in floods of tears at Caring For Derek documentary

Celebrities

Simon Blackburn was kicked off MAFS Australia

The Married at First Sight Australia season 9 contestant who was kicked off the show

TV & Movies

Billy Hartman played Terry Woods in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Billy Hartman's life now ten years after Terry Woods role

TV & Movies

Where to get the gold wine glasses from Love Is Blind

Where to buy the Love Is Blind gold wine glasses

TV & Movies

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie now?

TV & Movies

Brett plays Jake in One Of Us Is Lying

Who plays Jake in One Of Us Is Lying and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

Kate opened up about the touching moment on GMB today

Kate Garraway breaks down in tears as husband Derek hugs their son Billy

Celebrities

The Loose Women were in tears over a tribute to Jamal Edwards

Loose Women stars in tears over moving tribute to Brenda Edwards’ son Jamal

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing LK Bennett on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot shirt and black midi skirt

Celebrities

Gray could meet his grisly end in EastEnders

EastEnders fans 'work out' shock Gray twist after he's hit over head by Kheerat

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK

What days is Married at First Sight Australia on TV?

TV & Movies

Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta now?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia season nine was filmed last year

When was Married at First Sight Australia season 9 filmed?

TV & Movies