Hero RAF dog receives prestigious medal after years of protecting troops from terror attacks

Hertz was taken to receive his award with former handler and trainer Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

The gorgeous 10-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer is now enjoying his well-earned retirement.

A 'hero' RAF dog has received a special medal for his years of military service, during which he protected the lives of servicemen, women and civilians.

Hertz is a 10-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer who was the first dog in British military history trained to detect electronic devices that could be used to target the forces.

These devices include mobile phones and GPS equipment, of which Hertz found 100 items during his tour in Afghanistan.

Hertz sniffed out over 100 potentially dangerous items during his tour in Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

This week, Hertz was presented with the prestigious PDSA Dickin Medal for his service over the years.

It is the highest award any animal can receive whilst serving in military conflict.

The medal is known as the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross which is Britain's joint-highest award for gallantry.

The award Hertz received is the highest award any animal can receive whilst serving in military conflict. Picture: Alamy

Hertz's former handler and trainer, Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner, said he is confident the canine's service saved the lives of many troops.

Tanner, who is now in the RAF Police, said: "One time he found a solo SIM card in a pile of clothes.

“All the stuff we found was sent for analysis and as far as I’m aware there was data in there and details that did stop potential attacks.”

Hertz is now enjoying his retirement in Surrey. Picture: Alamy

Hertz is now retired and living in Shepperton, Surrey, with his new owner Paul Chard.

Chard, 60, said that Hertz "loves" his retirement and especially loves the beach and walks.

He said: "If I take him to somebody’s house where he’s never been he’ll go around sniffing everywhere."

Hertz is often visited by his former handler and trainer, who was with the dog the day he received the medal.