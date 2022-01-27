Abandoned dog who lost her eye and can't stop shaking finally finds loving new home

Damaris was left with a missing eye and a permanent tremor. Picture: Dogs 4 Rescue

Dogs 4 Rescue have shared the heartwarming story of street dog Damaris who was adopted in Manchester.

An adorable rescue dog has found her forever home after being nursed back to health.

Damaris suffered distemper as a puppy, which is a viral disease which attacks several different organs in the body including the guts, heart, immune system, lungs, brain and nerves.

This left the pooch with one eye and permanent damage to her nervous system, which has given her a twitch.

After an ‘angel lady’ in Romania ‘nursed her back to health and taught her how to trust’, she was transported to Manchester-based sanctuary Dogs 4 Rescue in October.

Damaris has found a new family in Manchester. Picture: Dogs 4 Rescue

Here, the team had her for just three days before she was adopted by a new family.

Dogs 4 Rescue shared the sweet news on their Facebook page this week, telling followers they are ‘thrilled’ Damaris got her happy ending.

“We chose to rescue Damaris as she was a dog no-one else wanted,” the post read.

“She had suffered distemper as a pup, a highly contagious devastating viral disease which she fought with all her might to survive.

“It left her blind in one eye and with a permanent tremor which made her a little different.

“But we thought she was perfect and wanted to give this fighter a chance of real happiness.

“She arrived from Romania on the happy bus in October. She was such a gentle girl.

“We thought she may be with us a while in order to build her trust, but she was one of the ones that surprised us, and went on to foster within a few days and settled in brilliantly.

“At the end of October, she went to live with Louise, her family and new fur brother Jerry, for her trial which we’re so pleased to announce has now become her forever home.”

Damaris’ new owner Louise has thanked the rescue centre and said she ‘fell in love’ as soon as she saw the pup.

Damaris has found her forever home. Picture: Dogs 4 Rescue

“She’s hilarious and fiesty and doesn’t let anything hold her back - she’s definitely the boss of the house!,” Louise said.

“She’s fitted in right away. If she’s not sleeping she’s playing with Jerry or telling him off when he snores.

“When I saw her photo my heart melted and I knew I would do anything I could to give her a good life.

“Her missing eye and tremors make her even more special to us.

“Thank you to Emma for trusting us with her and also her rescuer who originally saved her for making this possible.”

The post has racked up hundreds of comments, with one person writing: “This brought a tear to my eye. She wouldn't have stood a chance in a kennel rescue. Big thank you to her new family for giving her a chance.”

“I’m crying with happiness for Damaris and her family… D4R is awesome,” said another.

A third added: “This has truly made my day. She is just gorgeous and so deserves the life she now has in a loving family home. Thank you D4R as always and to Louise and family. Wonderful news ”