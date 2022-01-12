Dog owners issued urgent warning as 150 pets fall ill after walking on the beach

12 January 2022, 10:38

Dog owners in the North have been warned about walking their pets
Dog owners in the North have been warned about walking their pets. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Dog walkers in Yorkshire have shared their concerns after their pets fell ill with sickness and diarrhoea.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There has been an urgent warning issued to some dog owners to stay away from the beach after a number of pets fell ill.

Veterinary nurse Brogan Proud has said practices across the North East coast have received many calls from concerned locals about their pooches.

Dog owners have been warned against going to Scarborough Beach with their pets
Dog owners have been warned against going to Scarborough Beach with their pets. Picture: Alamy

Pet owners who live near Scarborough or the East Coast have also been sharing their concerns on Facebook, with many writing on the Best Days Out in Yorkshire and Yorkshire Coast Pet Care pages.

Here, dog parents have said their pets have suddenly begun suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea after going for a walk on the beach.

Brogan told Teesside Live: "I work within several practices up and down the North East coast and we have recently been inundated with dogs coming off the beaches with vomiting and diarrhoea.

"Unfortunately there doesn't seem to be any correlation other than contact with the beach so maybe ensure they don't eat anything on the beach and wash them off if they've been to the beach in case it is a toxin or similar.

"Personally until the local authorities have got to the bottom of it I would not recommend taking your pets on the beach for the foreseeable future.

"I have been in touch with governing bodies and they are currently looking into it.

"If your dog is showing symptoms please make the local authorities aware as well as seeking veterinary attention should your pet need it."

Some dogs have become ill from walking on the beach
Some dogs have become ill from walking on the beach. Picture: Alamy

She also went on to say that dogs and birds could spread the illness in their faeces, adding: “It's hard to avoid all these places, it's more about being careful and vigilant with your pets.”

It's currently unknown what the mystery illness is and what is causing it, but Brogan said it could be spread by the dogs eating things on the beaches or going into the water.

Brogan advised anyone in that area to wash off their furry friends thoroughly if they have wandered on the sands, adding that the local governing bodies are currently looking into it.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman has revealed she has kept her pregnancy from her new employers

Mum sparks debate after revealing she hid her pregnancy from new employers
Amanda Holden overjoyed by Simon Cowell's engagement to Lauren Silverman

Amanda Holden overjoyed by Simon Cowell's engagement to Lauren Silverman

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot shirt and leather skirt

Celebrities

Here's who you should be following if you're redecorating

7 interior design Instagram accounts to follow if you’re redecorating your home
Who are you destined to end up with?

QUIZ: Which Harry Potter character is your soulmate?

Trending on Heart

Where was Rules of the Game filmed?

Rules of the Game filming locations: where was the BBC drama filmed?

TV & Movies

Here is the full cast for The Bay series 3

The Bay season 3 cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Gary Waldhorn has sadly passed away

Dawn French leads tributes to Vicar of Dibley co-star Gary Waldhorn after he dies aged 78

Celebrities

Here's where The Bay season 3 was filmed

Where was The Bay season 3 filmed and is Morecambe a real place?

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran surprises a young fan

Watch Ed Sheeran duet with adorable young fan who spent lockdown singing his songs to his sick grandad
The Bay season one aired back in Spring 2019

The Bay series one recap: What happened at the end of the first season of ITV's The Bay?

TV & Movies

Meena is set to be caught in Emmerdale this year

Emmerdale bosses hint when Meena will finally be caught in shock ‘judgement day’

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer fans think Traffic Cone is Tom Jones

Masked Singer fans 'expose' Traffic Cone as singing legend after spotting subtle accent clue

TV & Movies

These products might be the answer to a good night of sleep

How to improve your sleep in 2022: Best products on the market right now

Shopping

We want to hear from people wanting to propose

Propose on Heart Breakfast

Here's what happened at the end of The Bay season 2

What happened at the end of The Bay season 2?

TV & Movies

Dr. Hazel Wallace speaks to Heart Breakfast

Dr. Hazel Wallace explains how 'stacking' new smaller habits can make big changes
Dr. Alex speaks to Heart Breakfast

Dr. Alex shares his top daily tips for protecting your mental health
Emily in Paris is officially returning

Emily in Paris renewed for seasons three and four by Netflix

TV & Movies

A man has refused to give his family any money

‘I won £4 million on the lottery but refuse to give any to my family’