Adorable cat with a congenital facial abnormality looking for her forever home

Kaya is the sweetest kitty, looking for a loving home to call her own. Picture: torescue.org

By Alice Dear

A beautiful five-month-old cat called Kaya is looking for her forever home after receiving 'zero adoption applications'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A sweet cat with a congenital facial abnormality is looking for a forever home.

Kaya, who is only five-months-old, is currently living with To Rescue in California, where she is awaiting adoption.

However, she has received 'zero applications' for adoption, despite being a playful and affectionate kitty.

To Rescue are looking for a loving person, couple or family to give adorable Kaya the forever home she deserves.

Kaya congenital facial abnormality that makes her special and unique. Picture: torescue.org

On their website, they explain that while Kaya has not had an easy start to life, she remains a loveable cat who has been a delight to her foster families.

Kaya can live with dogs and other cats, is already spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, and has tested negative for leukaemia and FIV.

The kitty will be undergoing a procedure this week to relieve discomfort from her eyes, however, the rescue team have explained that this is a one-off and Kaya won't require further medical attention.

Kaya has received zero applications for adoption. Picture: torescue.org

In a post shared on Facebook, the To Rescue team said that "everyone that meets her falls in love with her" and that she is "so deserving of a wonderful forever home".

While Kaya does not look like every other cat, the team explained that this makes her "special and unique" – and we couldn't agree more.

For more information and to apply to adopt Kaya, visit the To Rescue website here.