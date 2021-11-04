TV channel created for dogs is launching in the UK this month

A dog TV channel is coming to the UK. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

DogTV is set to air scientifically tested programmes which could help with symptoms of anxiety in our pet pooches.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As humans, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to TV shows.

But now it’s our dogs’ turn to take control of the remote, as a brand new channel for pets is coming to the UK.

DogTV creates content which is scientifically tested to help alleviate separation anxiety, loneliness and stress in our furry friends.

A new TV channel for dogs is coming to the UK. Picture: Alamy

The service will be programming 24/7 and will also include shows designed to help owners better understand and look after their pets.

These will include videos by celebrity dog trainer Laura Nativo, who will provide tips on how to live better at home with a pet, as well as recipes for dog food.

Launching on November 8, DogTV has been developed by experts following research into animals’ physiological and psychological needs, moods and responses to audio and visual stimuli.

It’s designed to help them feel more stimulated, relaxed or help them to sleep using specific colours, audio frequencies and camera alignment.

Dogs will be able to watch their own TV shows this month. Picture: Alamy

The channel is already available in other countries including the USA, Brazil, France, South Korea, China and Portugal.

According to DogTV, dogs respond to what they see on TV screens and pay most attention when they see other dogs, animals and moving objects.

Professor Nicholas Dodman, chief scientist for the channel said: “DogTV is an excellent resource for dog owners to help alleviate some of the behavioural problems that can arise when dogs are left alone.

“With numbers of dog owners rising over the pandemic, and owners now returning to work, DogTV helps canines to feel relaxed and comforted until their owners return home.”

Dog TV will also include programme's for humans. Picture: Alamy

British animal trainer Victoria Stilwell added: “People think that DogTV is a bit of a weird concept at first, but when I tell them the amount of research that has gone into this – that this TV channel can help their dogs while home alone, improve their lives considerably and help with different stresses and anxieties – they get it.”

DogTV will be available on a range of smart TVs, Android and Apple devices and online.