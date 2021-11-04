TV channel created for dogs is launching in the UK this month

4 November 2021, 14:54 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 15:45

A dog TV channel is coming to the UK
A dog TV channel is coming to the UK. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

DogTV is set to air scientifically tested programmes which could help with symptoms of anxiety in our pet pooches.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As humans, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to TV shows.

But now it’s our dogs’ turn to take control of the remote, as a brand new channel for pets is coming to the UK.

DogTV creates content which is scientifically tested to help alleviate separation anxiety, loneliness and stress in our furry friends.

A new TV channel for dogs is coming to the UK
A new TV channel for dogs is coming to the UK. Picture: Alamy

The service will be programming 24/7 and will also include shows designed to help owners better understand and look after their pets.

These will include videos by celebrity dog trainer Laura Nativo, who will provide tips on how to live better at home with a pet, as well as recipes for dog food.

Launching on November 8, DogTV has been developed by experts following research into animals’ physiological and psychological needs, moods and responses to audio and visual stimuli.

It’s designed to help them feel more stimulated, relaxed or help them to sleep using specific colours, audio frequencies and camera alignment.

Dogs will be able to watch their own TV shows this month
Dogs will be able to watch their own TV shows this month. Picture: Alamy

The channel is already available in other countries including the USA, Brazil, France, South Korea, China and Portugal.

According to DogTV, dogs respond to what they see on TV screens and pay most attention when they see other dogs, animals and moving objects.

Professor Nicholas Dodman, chief scientist for the channel said: “DogTV is an excellent resource for dog owners to help alleviate some of the behavioural problems that can arise when dogs are left alone.

“With numbers of dog owners rising over the pandemic, and owners now returning to work, DogTV helps canines to feel relaxed and comforted until their owners return home.”

Dog TV will also include programme's for humans
Dog TV will also include programme's for humans. Picture: Alamy

British animal trainer Victoria Stilwell added: “People think that DogTV is a bit of a weird concept at first, but when I tell them the amount of research that has gone into this – that this TV channel can help their dogs while home alone, improve their lives considerably and help with different stresses and anxieties – they get it.”

DogTV will be available on a range of smart TVs, Android and Apple devices and online.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Here's the Heart's picks of the best new releases and openings this month...

November Lust List: The best new food, drink, film releases, homeware and more

Shopping

The letters you don't want to see on your boarding pass

The four letters you never want to see on your plane boarding pass
This Cars scene has shocked fans of the Disney film

Cars fans notice rude scene they completely missed as a child

TV & Movies

You could be fined for setting off fireworks near your pets

You could be fined for setting off fireworks near dogs

Trending on Heart

Lewis McGowan was seven-years-old when he starred in the John Lewis advert

Kid from John Lewis' 2011 Christmas advert is now all grown up and a Hollywood star

Celebrities

The first Harry Potter book is called something different in the US

The reason why the first Harry Potter book has a different name in the US

TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight Australia final is getting closer

When is the final of Married at First Sight Australia season 8?

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about applying to be on Married at First Sight UK

Married At First Sight UK application 2022: How to apply for the next series

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral print dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Kate Anthony plays Hazel's mum in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans recognise Andrea's mum Hazel from Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Tom Parker has shared good news about his brain tumour

Tom Parker in tears as he announces brain tumour is 'under control'

Celebrities

John Lewis are selling a version on Nathan's Christmas jumper in stores and online

Where to buy the John Lewis Christmas advert jumper

The John Lewis Christmas advert is here!

John Lewis release 2021 Christmas Advert: 'Unexpected Guest'

TV & Movies

Lola Young is singing the John Lewis advert song 2021

Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert 2021 song?

Christmas

The change in weather can have nightmarish consequences for your skin

Rosacea, dullness and a flaky complexion: How to treat common 'autumn skin' complaints

Beauty

Netflix is removing some family favourites

Netflix is removing 74 films and TV shows this month - see the full list

Netflix

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper will return to our screens with another series of Clarkson's Farm

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper confirms series two has started filming

TV & Movies

Your iPhone may contain a hidden button you never knew about (stock images)

Apple logo on the back of your iPhone is a secret shortcut button - here's how to use it