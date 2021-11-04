You could be fined for setting off fireworks near dogs

4 November 2021, 10:39 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 10:40

You could be fined for setting off fireworks near your pets
You could be fined for setting off fireworks near your pets. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

Causing animals 'unnecessary suffering' is a criminal offence which could result in a hefty fine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With Bonfire night right around the corner, we can expect to see thousands of fireworks lighting up the skies.

But some people may not be aware that you could face a hefty fine if you set off fireworks which ‘cause unnecessary suffering to an animal’.

Under the Animal Welfare Act of 2006, courts can impose an unlimited fine and/or hand down a five-year jail sentence.

Dogs can be left terrified by fireworks
Dogs can be left terrified by fireworks. Picture: Getty Images

You don't have to be the animal’s owner to be found guilty, but the court will have to prove you ‘knew’ or ‘ought to have known’ your actions would cause an animal to suffer.

The law doesn’t specify what ‘suffering’ consists of, but many dog owners have reported their pets ‘trembling and shaking’ in fear on November 5.

Jenna Kidd, head of canine behaviour at Dogs Trust, said: "The loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying and confusing experience for them.

"Fireworks tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs.

There are many things you can do to help your dog on fireworks night
There are many things you can do to help your dog on fireworks night. Picture: Getty Images

"There are lots of things dog owners can do to help make fireworks less stressful for their dogs.

"Simple steps such as providing safe spaces for them to hide or settling them before the fireworks start can make a big difference.”

She added: "We would also urge anyone thinking of putting on their own fireworks display to consider the welfare of their four-legged friends and others in the neighbourhood by following our Firework Dog Code."

The RSPCA has also issued advice for pet parents, which includes walking your dog in the day, closing windows and curtains to quieten the noise, and putting on music or the television.

Meanwhile, This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has called for fireworks to be banned completely, branding it ‘animal cruelty’.

The 61-year-old - who shares rescue pup Maggie with wife Ruth Langsford - wrote in Best magazine: "I don't know what she thinks is happening, but the bangs and flashes scare her witless. It's so distressing to watch. If you have a pet, you will share our helplessness.

"It's pure animal cruelty but nobody in charge seems to care. There's more that could be done. Restricting the dates and hours in which fireworks can be set off is one, instead of a month-long blitzkrieg.

"Nothing I or Ruth say will make a darn bit of difference but my dog, anyone's dog, cat rabbit, pony or farm animal's face or response just might. Few children will prefer a display over distress."

You can find out more about keeping your pet safe during Bonfire night on the RSPCA website.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

This Cars scene has shocked fans of the Disney film

Cars fans notice rude scene they completely missed as a child

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral print dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

John Lewis are selling a version on Nathan's Christmas jumper in stores and online

Where to buy the John Lewis Christmas advert jumper

Lola Young is singing the John Lewis advert song 2021

Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert 2021 song?

Christmas

Trending on Heart

The first Harry Potter book is called something different in the US

The reason why the first Harry Potter book has a different name in the US

TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight Australia final is getting closer

When is the final of Married at First Sight Australia season 8?

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about applying to be on Married at First Sight UK

Married At First Sight UK application 2022: How to apply for the next series

TV & Movies

Kate Anthony plays Hazel's mum in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans recognise Andrea's mum Hazel from Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Tom Parker has shared good news about his brain tumour

Tom Parker in tears as he announces brain tumour is 'under control'

Celebrities

The John Lewis Christmas advert is here!

John Lewis release 2021 Christmas Advert: 'Unexpected Guest'

TV & Movies

The change in weather can have nightmarish consequences for your skin

Rosacea, dullness and a flaky complexion: How to treat common 'autumn skin' complaints

Beauty

Netflix is removing some family favourites

Netflix is removing 74 films and TV shows this month - see the full list

Netflix

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper will return to our screens with another series of Clarkson's Farm

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper confirms series two has started filming

TV & Movies

Your iPhone may contain a hidden button you never knew about (stock images)

Apple logo on the back of your iPhone is a secret shortcut button - here's how to use it
Disney has released their Christmas advert

Disney's new Christmas advert 2021 tells the heartwarming story of a blended family

Christmas

When is the John Lewis Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis Christmas 2021 advert out?

TV & Movies

Eamonn Holmes wants to ban fireworks

Eamonn Holmes calls fireworks ‘animal cruelty’ and says they should be banned

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral mini dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities