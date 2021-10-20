Sainsbury's ban fireworks as other supermarkets issue update

By Naomi Bartram

Vets have called for all supermarkets to ban the private sale of fireworks ahead of Bonfire Night.

Sainsbury’s has been praised for stopping the sale of all fireworks in their stores.

The supermarket first stopped selling fireworks back in 2019, with bosses confirming this will also be the case in 2021.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: "We regularly review the products available in our stores and we are no longer selling fireworks based on a range of factors.”

Other bonfire night themed products will be sold across their 1,428 shops, with the statement adding: "Customers can continue to choose from a range of seasonal products, such as glow sticks and light-up spinning wands."

The move has been praised by charity Dogs Trust, who have urged other retailers to do the same.

A spokesperson from the trust said: "Although they can look beautiful, fireworks can be very distressing for dogs when let off unexpectedly, and because they are so easily accessible all year-round, dog owners are on tenterhooks as to when their beloved pooch will next be frightened."

This comes as other supermarkets in the UK have also updated their policies around selling fireworks.

Asda have said they will continue to sell them, but have added a low noise version to their shelves.

A spokesperson said: "We know that many of our customers love fireworks, but we also know that some customers and their pets don’t like the noise, which is why this year we have launched a collection of low noise fireworks so that everyone can still enjoy the show."

Meanwhile, Aldi has said while it understands the importance of animal welfare, fireworks will continue to be sold in all their stores.

Tesco will also continue to sell fireworks, however Co-Op said it has not sold products for five years and will continue to keep it this way.

According to the RSPCA, it’s estimated 45% of dogs show signs of fear when they hear fireworks.

Some countries have already banned the sale of private-use fireworks due to concerns over the impact on pets and wildlife, including Ireland and Chile.

Experts have previously shared tips on how to keep your furry friends calm on Bonfire night, including walking them in the day, closing windows and curtains to quieten the noise, and putting on music or the television.

