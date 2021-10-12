Full list of autumnal plants that could be dangerous for your dog

How to protect your dog from dangerous plants. Picture: Getty Images/Homedit.com

Here's a list of all the dangerous plants to look out for this autumn and how to keep your pooch safe.

With summer well and truly over, things are starting to get very autumnal.

But while we love Halloween and Bonfire Night, this time of year isn’t so nice for our pets.

In fact, there are plenty of plants around that could actually be harmful to dogs this autumn.

Acorns and Conkers can be dangerous. Picture: Homedit.com

According to gardening expert Calum Maddock from Home Now, we can keep our furry friends safe when walking them over the next few months by looking out for any potential dangers.

He told Homedit.com about the five most harmful autumn plants and how to avoid them:

Acorns and Conkers

These can be extremely toxic for dogs if they eat them in large quantities and they can become lethargic or lose their appetite and start vomiting.

Unripe (green) acorns are the most harmful and are often hiding under piles of leaves.

Hydrangeas are harmful to pets. Picture: Homedit.com

Hydrangeas

These can be very dangerous as they include cyanide.

It’s unlikely your pet will be seriously harmed by these plants, but they can cause stomach upsets and intestinal blockages.

Yew Trees

The needles and seeds of a yew tree are extremely poisonous to animals.

The leaves are easily identifiable, and are small and green with red berries on so you should easily be able to spot them.

Horse Chestnut Trees

The tree bark, leaves and flowers can all be fatal to animals and can cause serious stomach problems for your pooch.

Yew trees can be toxic to your dog. Picture: Homedit.com

Autumn Crocuses

If ingested by your dog, these beautiful flowers can cause serious stomach upset for your dog.

Calum also identified other deadly autumn plants:

Amaryllis (Hippeastrum spp): All parts are toxic to cats and dogs, but especially the bulbs. Also present in winter.

Chrysanthemum (Chrysanthemum): All parts of the plant are toxic, although the smell is likely to deter dogs and cats.

Oleander (Nerium oleander): All parts of the plant are toxic. Less than a handful of leaves can be fatal to dogs and cats. Also present in summer.

Ragwort (Senecio jacobaea): All parts of this plant are poisonous, and even small doses can be fatal to cats and dogs. Also present in spring and summer.

Calum added that if your dog does accidentally eat any of the plants we know to be toxic, then it’s important to call your vet as soon as possible.