Full list of autumnal plants that could be dangerous for your dog

12 October 2021, 12:12 | Updated: 12 October 2021, 12:16

How to protect your dog from dangerous plants
How to protect your dog from dangerous plants. Picture: Getty Images/Homedit.com

Here's a list of all the dangerous plants to look out for this autumn and how to keep your pooch safe.

With summer well and truly over, things are starting to get very autumnal.

But while we love Halloween and Bonfire Night, this time of year isn’t so nice for our pets.

In fact, there are plenty of plants around that could actually be harmful to dogs this autumn.

Acorns and Conkers can be dangerous
Acorns and Conkers can be dangerous. Picture: Homedit.com

According to gardening expert Calum Maddock from Home Now, we can keep our furry friends safe when walking them over the next few months by looking out for any potential dangers.

He told Homedit.com about the five most harmful autumn plants and how to avoid them:

Acorns and Conkers

These can be extremely toxic for dogs if they eat them in large quantities and they can become lethargic or lose their appetite and start vomiting.

Unripe (green) acorns are the most harmful and are often hiding under piles of leaves.

Hydrangeas are harmful to pets
Hydrangeas are harmful to pets. Picture: Homedit.com

Hydrangeas

These can be very dangerous as they include cyanide.

It’s unlikely your pet will be seriously harmed by these plants, but they can cause stomach upsets and intestinal blockages.

Yew Trees

The needles and seeds of a yew tree are extremely poisonous to animals.

The leaves are easily identifiable, and are small and green with red berries on so you should easily be able to spot them.

Horse Chestnut Trees

The tree bark, leaves and flowers can all be fatal to animals and can cause serious stomach problems for your pooch.

Yew trees can be toxic to your dog
Yew trees can be toxic to your dog. Picture: Homedit.com

Autumn Crocuses

If ingested by your dog, these beautiful flowers can cause serious stomach upset for your dog.

Calum also identified other deadly autumn plants:

  • Amaryllis (Hippeastrum spp): All parts are toxic to cats and dogs, but especially the bulbs. Also present in winter.
  • Chrysanthemum (Chrysanthemum): All parts of the plant are toxic, although the smell is likely to deter dogs and cats.
  • Oleander (Nerium oleander): All parts of the plant are toxic. Less than a handful of leaves can be fatal to dogs and cats. Also present in summer.
  • Ragwort (Senecio jacobaea): All parts of this plant are poisonous, and even small doses can be fatal to cats and dogs. Also present in spring and summer.

Calum added that if your dog does accidentally eat any of the plants we know to be toxic, then it’s important to call your vet as soon as possible.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

London's New Year's Eve firework display will not go ahead this year

London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled for second year running

News

Center Parcs are marking Bonfire Night very differently this year

Center Parcs cancel all firework displays to protect wildlife
A woman has blasted her friends for charging their kids rent

Mum says parents shouldn’t charge adult children rent to live at home
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim skirt from Anthropologie

Celebrities

Some area in England have almost 3,000 people per one GP

Full list of areas in England with the worst GP shortages

Trending on Heart

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Great British Bake Off

Stacey and Joe welcomed their daughter into the world a week ago

What has Stacey Solomon called her new baby daughter?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon said they have settled on a name for their newborn baby girl

Stacey Solomon reveals she and Joe Swash have decided on a baby name for daughter

Celebrities

Vincent Hubbard was supposedly killed

EastEnders fans think they've worked out Vincent Hubbard return twist

TV & Movies

You can simply use house plants to keep your home spider-free

Experts reveal the house plants that repel spiders as they invade homes
Jack Carroll appeared on BGT when he was 14

Britain's Got Talent child star Jack Carroll unrecognisable eight years after audition

Celebrities

The waterpark will open in 2023 and is estimated to be a £250million project

First look inside UK's biggest waterpark with 35 slides and 25 pools

Travel

Catherine Tyldesley has announced she is pregnant with her second baby

Catherine Tyldesley announces she's pregnant with second child

Celebrities

Squid Game is streaming on Netflix now

Schools urge parents not to let kids watch Netflix series Squid Game
The couple won the incredible house in a charity prize draw

Dad-of-five wins incredible £3million mansion with £25 prize draw ticket
Stacey Solomon hasn't yet decided on a name for her first daughter

Stacey Solomon wanted to call her daughter Autumn before realising initials spelt rude word

Celebrities

Sheridan Smith has left fans wondering whether she's planning to marry new man Alex

Sheridan Smith sparks speculation she's engaged to ex from 20 years ago

Celebrities

Angela Black is airing on ITV this autumn

Angela Black episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?

TV & Movies

Angela Black is not based on a true story

Is ITV's Angela Black based on a true story?

TV & Movies

The Larkins will run for six episodes

The Larkins episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?

TV & Movies