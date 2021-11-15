Rescue kitten born with four ears finds forever home

Midas has gone viral on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @midas_x24

Midas the cat has been adopted by a family in Turkey after being born with four ears.

An adorable cat who was born with four ears has found its forever home this week.

The little kitten went viral after her owner Canis Dosemeci made an Instagram account in her honour, and has been building up a huge following.

Hailing from Turkey, the four-month-old Russian Blue mix was adopted by the Dosemeci family who already owns two adorable pets.

Her mum was a stray cat and gave birth to Midas and her six siblings in a garden that belonged to a friend of Canis.

While her smaller ears don't actually help her hear any better, the unusual quirk is reportedly linked to a recessive gene mutation from her parents.

Midas the cat also has a sweet heart-shaped white patch on her belly.

Unsurprisingly, the cat has 38k fans who enjoy watching her snuggling up with the family's two Labradors, Suzy, 12, and Zeyno, 14.

Photos on Instagram see her cuddling up to the pups and even falling asleep on their faces...

While she looks unusual, her owner Canis said Midas can hear perfectly after being checked by a vet.

She is set to undergo more checks next year to make sure she has no other genetic mutations.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Canis said: “She is a very playful cat. But very friendly as well,' Canis said. 'She sleeps all day and is awake all night.

“She loves to sleep on my chest or shoulder,' the doting owner added.

“She loves to play with yarns, (we have loads of them because of my business), she steals them and hides them somewhere we could never find.”

One fan wrote on Instagram: “So cute midas and love ur expression”.

“Ahhhhh my heart😍😍😍😍😍😍,” another said, while a third said: “Beautiful unique kitty. Your so lucky.”

A fourth added: “Such a special kitty! 😽💋”