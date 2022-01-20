Heartwarming moment After Life dog cries as Ricky Gervais talks about his death

Ricky Gervais and Anti have a very special bond. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Ricky Gervais and his After Life co-star Anti the German Shepherd have such a special bond.

People were left emotional earlier this week during an interview with Ricky Gervais, 60, on The One Show where he was joined by his After Life co-star Anti.

The actor, known for creating The Office, Extras and Derek, appeared on the show to talk about the third and final series of After Life which is currently streaming on Netflix.

During the interview, Ricky was joined by Anti the German Shepherd, who plays Tony's beloved dog Brandy in the dark-comedy-drama.

While animal-lover Ricky and Anti clearly have a special bond, fans were still left emotional when the intelligent dog showed just how connected they are.

Ricky Gervais looked shocked in the moment Anti let out a small whimper as he discussed his death. Picture: BBC

During the interview, Ricky started talking about the main themes of his TV show, which are loss, grief and death.

Ricky said: "I had to think, well, what's losing everything? And to me it's your soulmate, your life partner. So that's where it came from."

He continued: "I'd be terrible. I want to go first. Which is selfish but I do."

Anti plays Brandy in After Life, Ricky Gervais' character's beloved pet dog. Picture: BBC

It was in the moment Ricky started speaking about his own circumstances, and how he wants to pass before his wife, Jane, that Anti started whimpering and crying.

The actor was clearly touched by the moment, reaching out to the gorgeous dog and telling her: "I'm not going yet!"

Anti responded to Ricky by lovingly licking his face before running off the set.

Watch the clip here:

People were left moved and tearful over the special moment, with one person commenting: "THIS MOMENT oh my god! I now officially love that dog. I know I’ve said already on here but I’m still amazed by the intelligence and kindness she displayed there, was so sweet. I bloody love animals they’re so awesome."

Another posted: "Literally the most beautiful thing to see Anti react like that. My heart melted a little."

Watch the trailer for After Life series three here: