Missing cat halts football game after not being seen for seven months

10 February 2022, 17:25 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 17:27

Topsey caused havoc on the football pitch on Tuesday night
Topsey caused havoc on the football pitch on Tuesday night. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Topsey the cat interrupted Sheffield's game against Wigan Athletic at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A missing cat and her owner have been reunited after seven months after the feline showed up in the most unexpected place.

Topsey the cat went viral earlier this week after she invaded Hillsborough's football pitch during Sheffield's game against Wigan Athletic.

The tabby bought the game to a halt as players and security attempted to move the feline off the pitch, a task which proved difficult due to the moggy's speed.

A woman from North Sheffield, Alison Jubb, has now come forward to reveal the mischievous cat is her pet who has been missing for seven months.

Topsey was missing for seven months before he turned up on the football pitch
Topsey was missing for seven months before he turned up on the football pitch. Picture: Alamy

Alison was contacted by the veterinarian practice after Topsey was taken in and had her microchip scanned.

She later revealed that her beloved pet had gone missing 2.5 miles away from the football pitch seven months prior to her appearance at Hillsborough.

Watch the moment here:

It was back in June 2021 when Topsey went missing after she escaped from a cattery Alison had placed her in while she was away.

Topsey was taken off the pitch successfully and taken to a local vet
Topsey was taken off the pitch successfully and taken to a local vet. Picture: Alamy
Topsey's owner was contacted by the vet after they scanned her microchip
Topsey's owner was contacted by the vet after they scanned her microchip. Picture: Alamy

Alison explained to BBC News: "We were going away and I was taking her to a cattery and she escaped out of the cat box and we never heard anything again.

"My daughter-in-law rang me last night as they were watching the match and said there was a cat on the football pitch. I sort of laughed it off."

It was only after she received a call from the vet regarding the microchip that Alison first believed the feline was Topsey.

The beloved feline didn't make it easy for the footballers to catch her
The beloved feline didn't make it easy for the footballers to catch her. Picture: Alamy
The players handled Topsey – who was clearly scared – with care as they attempted to bring her off the football pitch
The players handled Topsey – who was clearly scared – with care as they attempted to bring her off the football pitch. Picture: Alamy

Sadly, the cat appears to have been through some trauma while missing from her home.

"She's got some bites on her neck", Alison said: "It looks like something like a dog may have grabbed her and shook her, so they need to do an x-ray. She's a bit scared."

"Until they've done that, we don't know."

In a follow up, Sheffield Wednesday later tweeted an update which read: "For those asking... Last night's pitch invader was taken to the vets and, after an examination, was treated for a head injury and bite to the neck.

"The cat has received pain relief, antibiotics and she is now eating food.”

