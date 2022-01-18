Woman reunited with missing cat after recognising meow on phone to vet

18 January 2022, 14:45

This cat owner knew the sound of her pet's meow so well it ended up bringing him home
This cat owner knew the sound of her pet's meow so well it ended up bringing him home [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

THE missing cat has been reunited with its family after eight months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman has been reunited with her beloved pet cat after a strange coincidence bought them back together.

Rachael Lawrence, from Braintree in Essex, hadn't seen her cat for eight months when a phone call with her vet sparked a memory.

She was on the phone to her vet about one of the other cats when she heard a distinctive meow in the background.

Rachael asked about the cat making the noises, only to be told he was a stray.

Barnaby had been missing for eight months when he was reunited with his family [Stock Image]
Barnaby had been missing for eight months when he was reunited with his family [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

Later in the day, she called the vet back as she said it was "bugging her" and asked if the stray cat was a black feline with a white patch on one of his back feet.

When they confirmed this, Rachael went into the vet with pictures of Barnaby, where they reunited the owner and pet.

She said that she "knew it was him" from the moment they bought the cat into the room.

She was calling about a different cat when she heard the familiar meow of Barnaby [Stock Image]
She was calling about a different cat when she heard the familiar meow of Barnaby [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

Rachael said she was emotional seeing her beloved cat again for the first time, revealing the moment she broke down in tears.

"I cried", she said: "I'm talking snot bubble cries. I was howling. We hadn't seen him for eight months."

Barnaby, who was nicknamed 'Fatman' by Rachael's three children, looked very different when he came home after the eight months.

He is said to have been "all skinny and missing fur" with "loads of scabs", however, the family now plan to "fatten him up" to get him back to the 'Fatman' they knew.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The Highway Code will be updated next week (stock images)

Drivers to be told to give more priority to cyclists from next week
Jay Shetty Heart Breakfast

Jay Shetty's top tips for creating - and maintaining - a positive mindset

Wellness

A groom was left furious by his friend's best man speech

Groom furious at best man after 'harsh' joke about his second marriage
The working week has been reduced as part of a trial

Four day working week trial has launched in the UK

News

A few additions to your evening routine can be really relaxing

Cosy January: Enjoy the darker months with new bedroom and sleep essentials

Trending on Heart

After Life season three is available to watch on Netflix

After Life viewers in floods of tears after watching 'best series ever'

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan has shown off her new boyfriend

Coleen Nolan finally goes public with new boyfriend she met on tinder

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has adopted a new dog

Stacey Solomon introduces new family member as she adopts abandoned dog

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Liv Flaherty was viciously beaten in Emmerdale

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' Liv Flaherty's fate after shock prison attack

TV & Movies

The Traffic Cone was 'unveiled' on Twitter

The Masked Singer’s Traffic Cone ‘revealed’ in ‘accidental’ tweet

TV & Movies

Kimberly Wyatt is married to Max Rogers

Who is Dancing On Ice star Kimberly Wyatt married to?

Celebrities

Should the over-70s be given driving assessments instead of penalties?

Drivers over 70 'should not be penalised' for running red lights or driving slowly
Barney Walsh and Stephanie Del Valle Diaz appear to have made their romance 'official'

Bradley Walsh's son Barney 'dating' former Miss World Stephanie Del Valle Diaz

Celebrities

The weather is set to get even colder soon

UK weather: Exact date snow will fall revealed as temperatures drop to -2C
The bride has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

Bride divides opinion after revealing she doesn't want her groom's sister to be a bridesmaid
BGT 2022

Amanda Holden 'in tears' as Britain's Got Talent resumes filming - with two Golden Buzzers on the first day

TV & Movies

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies

Zendaya stars in HBO's Euphoria

When is the next Euphoria episode out? Season two episode guide

TV & Movies

Anthony Quinlan is dating Hollyoaks’ Nikki Sanderson

Inside Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan’s secret romance with Hollyoaks’ Nikki Sanderson

TV & Movies