Woman reunited with missing cat after recognising meow on phone to vet

By Alice Dear

THE missing cat has been reunited with its family after eight months.

A woman has been reunited with her beloved pet cat after a strange coincidence bought them back together.

Rachael Lawrence, from Braintree in Essex, hadn't seen her cat for eight months when a phone call with her vet sparked a memory.

She was on the phone to her vet about one of the other cats when she heard a distinctive meow in the background.

Rachael asked about the cat making the noises, only to be told he was a stray.

Later in the day, she called the vet back as she said it was "bugging her" and asked if the stray cat was a black feline with a white patch on one of his back feet.

When they confirmed this, Rachael went into the vet with pictures of Barnaby, where they reunited the owner and pet.

She said that she "knew it was him" from the moment they bought the cat into the room.

Rachael said she was emotional seeing her beloved cat again for the first time, revealing the moment she broke down in tears.

"I cried", she said: "I'm talking snot bubble cries. I was howling. We hadn't seen him for eight months."

Barnaby, who was nicknamed 'Fatman' by Rachael's three children, looked very different when he came home after the eight months.

He is said to have been "all skinny and missing fur" with "loads of scabs", however, the family now plan to "fatten him up" to get him back to the 'Fatman' they knew.

