Paul O'Grady breaks TV contract as he adopts another dog during filming
28 February 2022, 13:28
Paul O'Grady fell in love with wire-haired dachshund 'Sausage' during filming of the latest series of For The Love Of Dogs.
Paul O'Grady, 66, appears to have broken his TV contract as he has adopted another dog from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home.
The star of ITV's For The Love Of Dogs previous revealed that he had put a clause in his contract which stopped him from taking more furry friends home while filming the hit show.
However, that didn't stand for much when Paul met the adorable wire-haired dachshund known as Sausage.
During a recent episode of the latest series, Paul can be seen meeting Sausage, a stray who is believed to have come all the way from Poland.
It was love at first sight for the pair, with Paul even commenting on the show that he was "in a danger zone" during their first meeting.
Paul, who is already the owner of four dogs, joked while they were cuddling: "How are you with other dogs? That's the fatal question."
After seeing for himself that Sausage was great with other dogs, Paul decided to take her home for a week as a foster.
However, at the end of the show he revealed that Sausage never left and is now part of his canine family alongside Nancy, Arfur, Conchita and Eddie.
Confirming the happy news, Paul shared a picture of Sausage on Instagram, writing in the caption: "In tonight’s episode I take this hairy little monster home.
"She’s called Sausage which isn’t very original but it doesn’t matter as she can’t understand a word of English except for ‘biscuit’.
"She gets on with all the others except for Conchita who simply ignores her but Nancy loves her and together they’re a right pair of hooligans.
"So far Sausage has eaten her way through a couple of dog beds, an armchair, endless pairs of socks and shoes and the stair carpet but she’s the friendliest dog on the planet so what’s a pair of shoes between friends?"
The dog-lover previously revealed that he put in his TV contract that he was not allowed to take home any dogs during filming, as he knew how tempted he would be.
As reported by the Evening Standard back in 2012, he said: "It went in my contract - under no circumstances was I allowed to go home with anything: two-legged, four-legged, three-legged, anything.”
