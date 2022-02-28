Paul O'Grady breaks TV contract as he adopts another dog during filming

28 February 2022, 13:28

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Paul O'Grady fell in love with wire-haired dachshund 'Sausage' during filming of the latest series of For The Love Of Dogs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul O'Grady, 66, appears to have broken his TV contract as he has adopted another dog from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home.

The star of ITV's For The Love Of Dogs previous revealed that he had put a clause in his contract which stopped him from taking more furry friends home while filming the hit show.

However, that didn't stand for much when Paul met the adorable wire-haired dachshund known as Sausage.

During a recent episode of the latest series, Paul can be seen meeting Sausage, a stray who is believed to have come all the way from Poland.

Paul O'Grady fell head-over-heels for wire-hired dachshund Sausage
Paul O'Grady fell head-over-heels for wire-hired dachshund Sausage. Picture: Paul O'Grady/Instagram

It was love at first sight for the pair, with Paul even commenting on the show that he was "in a danger zone" during their first meeting.

Paul, who is already the owner of four dogs, joked while they were cuddling: "How are you with other dogs? That's the fatal question."

Paul O'Grady met Sausage at Battersea Cats & Dogs Home where he films For The Love Of Dogs
Paul O'Grady met Sausage at Battersea Cats & Dogs Home where he films For The Love Of Dogs. Picture: ITV

After seeing for himself that Sausage was great with other dogs, Paul decided to take her home for a week as a foster.

However, at the end of the show he revealed that Sausage never left and is now part of his canine family alongside Nancy, Arfur, Conchita and Eddie.

Paul O'Grady took Sausage home for a week as a foster, but she never ended up leaving
Paul O'Grady took Sausage home for a week as a foster, but she never ended up leaving. Picture: ITV

Confirming the happy news, Paul shared a picture of Sausage on Instagram, writing in the caption: "In tonight’s episode I take this hairy little monster home.

"She’s called Sausage which isn’t very original but it doesn’t matter as she can’t understand a word of English except for ‘biscuit’.

"She gets on with all the others except for Conchita who simply ignores her but Nancy loves her and together they’re a right pair of hooligans.

"So far Sausage has eaten her way through a couple of dog beds, an armchair, endless pairs of socks and shoes and the stair carpet but she’s the friendliest dog on the planet so what’s a pair of shoes between friends?"

Paul O'Grady previously revealed how he was contractually not allowed to adopt dogs while filming For The Love Of Dogs
Paul O'Grady previously revealed how he was contractually not allowed to adopt dogs while filming For The Love Of Dogs. Picture: ITV

The dog-lover previously revealed that he put in his TV contract that he was not allowed to take home any dogs during filming, as he knew how tempted he would be.

As reported by the Evening Standard back in 2012, he said: "It went in my contract - under no circumstances was I allowed to go home with anything: two-legged, four-legged, three-legged, anything.”

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Vikings: Valhalla episode guide

How many episodes of Vikings: Valhalla are there on Netflix?

Connor Ball has updated fans on Twitter

Dancing On Ice's Connor Ball updates fans after slicing his leg in horror fall
Peaky Blinders paid tribute to Helen McCrory's character

Peaky Blinders viewers in tears at tribute to Helen McCrory's character Aunt Polly
Where are Carolina Santos and Dion Giannarelli now?

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Carolina Santos and Dion Giannarelli now?
Simon Leviev has done an interview with his glrlfriend

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leveiv's girlfriend finally speaks out

Trending on Heart

Pancake kebabs are our new favourite invention!

Pancake 'kebabs' are now a thing, and we're obsessed

Lifestyle

What colours do you see?

What colour are the circles? Mind-boggling optical illusion leaves people baffled

Lifestyle

This 'magic eye' pattern has been shared to Reddit

What animal do you see? Magic eye optical illusion has users divided

Lifestyle

This incredible hot tub is perfect for summer

You can now buy a £399 hot tub that's perfect for summer

Lifestyle

The woman shared her story to TikTok

'My midwife laughed at my baby name with the woman on the bed next to me'

Lifestyle

A woman has sparked a debate after asking whether you should put away your toaster

Woman sparks debate after asking whether you should put your toaster away after each use

Lifestyle

Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera has passed away

Coronation Street actor Joseph Wandera dies on holiday aged 27
Bradley Walsh was left shocked on Thursday

The Chase's Bradley Walsh shocked as Mark Labbett pulls him up on question blunder
Dirty Mother Pukka was released on Thursday of this week

Anna Whitehouse on Dirty Mother Pukka podcast: 'it shows the 360 degrees of women'

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her insecurities

Stacey Solomon opens up on 'insecurities' as she takes Rose swimming for first time

Celebrities

Dermot O'Leary is missing from This Morning

Why is Dermot O'Leary not on This Morning?

This Morning

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the correct way to pronounce her name

Lindsay Lohan reveals we've been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time

Celebrities

Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes now?
Dirty Mother Pukka is back!

Dirty Mother Pukka is back! Anna Whitehouse returns with a brand-new series of the hit podcast

Celebrities

Kylie Najjar gave birth to baby Bodhi at 2:22am on the 22nd February 2022

'Lucky' baby born on 22/02/2022 at 2.22am and 22 seconds

Lifestyle