Paul O'Grady dies 'unexpectedly but peacefully' aged 67

TV star and comedian Paul O'Grady has died. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

TV star and comedian Paul O'Grady has died.

Paul O'Grady has died aged 67.

The TV star and comedian passed away "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday evening, his partner Andre Portasio announced.

In a statement, he wrote: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening."

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion."

Paul O'Grady appears on the Graham Norton Show, 2012. Picture: Alamy

He added: "I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

Paul and Andre wed in 2017.

Paul O'Grady was best known for hosting shows such as Blankety Blank, The Paul O'Grady Show, Blind Date and For The Love Of Dogs.

O'Grady often appeared on TV and on stage as his drag alter ego Lily Savage.

Paul O'Grady and his husband Andre Portasio attend the Chelsea Flower Show, 2022. Picture: Getty

Tributes have been pouring in from the entertainment industry.

Vernon Kay wrote: "Paul O’Grady was one of the nicest and kindest people I’ve ever met. Always a joy to be around and obviously, so much fun. He will be missed. Telly and friends have lost one of the best….RIP."

Martin Lewis added: "Quite shocked and saddened to wake up to the news of Paul O'Grady passing. A funny man, with incredibly quick wit, who made millions laugh."

Carol Vorderman wrote: "Paul O'Grady. Already giving them raucous, ripping up the rulebook, mischief making, calling it out, loving hell in heavy. Paul, what are we meant to do without you?"

Meanwhile, Lorraine Kelly posted: "Paul O Grady. The kindest, funniest man - warm, witty and wise. Dogs are the best judge of character and they LOVED him."