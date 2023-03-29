Inside Paul O’Grady’s family life with husband, daughter and two grandchildren

By Naomi Bartram

Who is Paul O'Grady's daughter Sharon and was he married? Here's what we know about the late icon...

The world has woken to the sad news that Paul O'Grady has passed away at the age of 67-years-old.

The Lily Savage star was last seen out just a few days ago, but is said to have died ‘peacefully’ this week.

His partner Andre Portasio announced: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening."

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion."

Paul O'Grady and his husband Andre. Picture: Alamy

Here’s a look inside his family life with his ex-wife, daughter and partner…

Who is Paul O’Grady’s husband?

Paul was married to Andre Portasio who is former-professional ballerina who he met back in 2006.

The couple were dating for 11 years before they tied the knot in the summer 2017.

Andre and Paul married in a 30-minute ceremony in the gardens of The Goring Hotel, in London and guests included Ian McKellen and Michael Cashman and comedian Julian Clary.

Paul O'Grady and his daughter Sharyn. Picture: Alamy

Does Paul O’Grady have a daughter?

Paul O’Grady welcomed his daughter Sharon, with his friend Diane Jansen in 1974 and the pair had a close relationship.

Paul was also a granddad after Sharon gave birth to her two children, son Abel, 17, and daughter Halo, 14.

Who is Paul O’Grady’s ex-wife?

Paul O’Grady was previously married to Portuguese model Teresa Fernandes and they tied the knot in 1977.

But the star later admitted that it was a ‘marriage of convenience’, and said that he married her to prevent her from being deported.

“Teresa was lovely,” he said, continuing: “She looked like David Cassidy.

‘We worked in a club in Westbourne Grove, London, when I was 22. She was from a very strict Catholic family and was always being hassled by them: ‘Why aren’t you getting married?’ So I said: ‘Come on then, we’ll get married’, and we did.”

After ‘forgetting’ they had got married, Paul eventually divorced from Teresa a massive 28 years later when his manager reminded him. .

He said: “I had no idea we were still married until my manager Brendan said: ‘If anything happened to you, everything would go to your wife’.”