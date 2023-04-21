Paul O'Grady's grandson carries touching tribute to Lily Savage at star’s funeral

21 April 2023, 08:49 | Updated: 21 April 2023, 08:59

Paul O'Grady's grandson held on to a tribute to the star
Paul O'Grady's grandson held on to a tribute to the star. Picture: Getty Images

Paul O'Grady's grandson took along a sweet tribute to his drag character Lily Savage.

Thousands of people lined the streets this week to celebrate the life of TV icon Paul O’Grady.

The comedian sadly passed away earlier this month after suffering a sudden cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 67-years-old.

And his funeral was the perfect way to tribute his vibrant life, with husband Andre Portasio making his way through the crowds on a horse-drawn hearse.

Among the personal touches, there was a sweet tribute to his drag persona Lily Savage carried by his grandson.

Paul O'Grady was laid to rest this week
Paul O'Grady was laid to rest this week. Picture: Getty Images

The star’s daughter Sharyn Mousley entered with her son who was clutching on to his famous wig.

There were also plenty of nods to Paul’s love of animals, with Andre carrying their Maltese Conchita on the way to the church in Kent.

As well as this, there was also a tribute to his late dog Buster, who fans will remember appearing alongside him on his chat show before he was put down in 2009.

The private funeral service was held at St Rumwold’s Church in the village of Bonnington in Kent on Thursday afternoon, conducted by Reverend Canon Roger Martin.

Lily Savage was Paul O'Grady's drag alter ego
Lily Savage was Paul O'Grady's drag alter ego. Picture: Getty Images

Details have since been shared, with The Salvation Army Band playing songs such as Tomorrow from the musical Annie.

Other tunes also made a nod to his appearances on Desert Island Discs to his radio show.

During the funeral, the eulogy was given by his close friend and fellow entertainer Julian Clary before there was a period of reflection where Rhapsody Op 43 Variation No 18 by Sergei Rachmaninoff played.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home also paid tribute to Paul with a guard of honour at his funeral, with a spokesperson describing the late comedian as the “beating heart” of the charity.

Battersea Dogs wait for Paul O'Grady's funeral cortege at church

Three puppies from the rescue centre were also on hand to greet friends as they arrived at St Rumwold’s Parish Church.

Fans will know Paul became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012 after the success of ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs.

Following his passing, the charity set up a “tribute fund” which has so far raised more than £270,000.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Paul O'Grady breaks TV contract as he adopts another dog during filming

How Paul O'Grady broke his TV contract to adopt another rescue dog

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's coffin was accompanied with a floral arrangement in the shape of his late dog, Buster

Paul O'Grady funeral: The meaning behind Buster floral tribute of star's late dog

Harry Potter is looking for a new cast

New Harry Potter series looking to cast children for leading roles

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond reveals what Kate Middleton will wear for the Coronation

Alison Hammond reveals what Kate Middleton will wear for the Coronation

Billie Faiers has opened up about her 'nightmare' trip back from the Maldives

Billie Faiers defended by fans after complaining about flight home from the Maldives

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford has hit back at those who question how she makes her money

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back at claims she didn’t pay for luxury Florida holiday

Paul O'Grady's husband was emotional as he travelled in the procession to the church

Paul O'Grady funeral: Fans and dogs line the streets to bid farewell to TV legend

Here's how you can see the Lyrid Meteor Shower this weekend

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2023: What date and time will it be visible and how do I see it in the UK?

News

Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess

Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess

Parenting

The Asian hornet has been sighted in the UK twice this year already

Asian hornet with deadly sting identified in the UK for second time this year

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield has been praised for offering a caller a surprise getaway

Phillip Schofield surprises This Morning caller with getaway amid unhappy marriage

TV & Movies

Supermarket prices have risen up to 80%

Biggest supermarket price rises revealed in new survey

News

Holly Willoughby won't be on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today and what is shingles?

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's funeral is this week

Paul O'Grady funeral details confirmed as locals invited to pay respects

A waiter has revealed her frustration at a group splitting a bill 21 ways

Waiter frustrated as table of 21 ask for separate bills

Lifestyle

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city

Travel

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend were on the red carpet

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share red carpet kiss in rare public appearance
Phillip Schofield thanked fans for their support after his brother was charged

Phillip Schofield thanks fans for support as he returns to This Morning after brother's guilty verdict

TV & Movies

Amy Lou Smith gave birth before her BGT audition aired

Britain’s Got Talent star gives birth hours before her audition airs

TV & Movies