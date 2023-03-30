Who is Paul O'Grady's husband? Inside his relationship with loving husband Andre Portasio

Inside Paul O'Grady's relationship with Andre Portasio. Picture: Instagram - Andre Portasio/ Getty

By Alice Dear

Who is Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio, how long have they been together and when did they get married?

Paul O'Grady sadly died on 28th March at his home at the age of 67-years-old with this beloved husband Andre Portasio by his side.

The death of the For The Love Of Dogs, Blind Dates and The Paul O'Grady Show star was announced by Andre on Wednesday morning, where he said that his husband had passed away "unexpectedly but peacefully".

Paul and Andre had been together for 17 years when the TV legend passed away, and had been married for six years.

From when they met to their relationship, here's everything you need to know about Paul O'Grady and Andre Portasio's romance.

Paul O'Grady and his husband Andre Portasio attend the Chelsea Flower Show, 2022. Picture: Getty

Who is Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio?

Andre Portasio is a former-professional ballet dancer.

He used to perform with the English National Ballet before retiring and becoming a ballet teacher.

Paul O'Grady and Andre Portasio pose together during a holiday together. Picture: Instagram/Andre Portasio

When did Paul O'Grady and Andre Portasio meet and when did they get married?

Andre Portasio and Paul O'Grady's relationship started in 2006.

In 2017, the pair wed in a low-key ceremony held at The Goring Hotel in central London with guests like Ian McKellen, Julian Clary and Michael Cashman reported to be in attendance.

What has Andre Portasio said about Paul O'Grady's death?

Andre Portasio was the person who broke the tragic news of Paul O'Grady's death to the public.

In a statement, he wrote: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

Read more: