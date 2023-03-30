Paul O'Grady's final TV appearance in For The Love of Dogs to air next month

Paul O'Grady will be appearing in The Love Of Dogs later this month. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

ITV has confirmed they will air Paul O'Grady's new series of For The Love of Dogs next month, following his sad death.

It was announced this week that legend Paul O'Grady had passed away ‘peacefully’ surrounded by his family.

And following the sad news, ITV has confirmed that his new series Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs will air as originally scheduled.

The 11th series of the popular show was filmed late last year at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Each episode sees Paul meet members of the Battersea staff to talk about the dogs in their care and follows each of the pooch’s progress through the home.

Paul O'Grady and his husband Andre. Picture: Alamy

Following Paul’s passing, the series will begin on Thursday 13th April at 8:30pm on ITV1 as originally planned.

There was also a schedule shake up on Wednesday 29th March which saw The Chase replaced by Paul O'Grady's For the Love of Dogs: A Royal Special.

It originally aired in December 2022 and was in celebration of 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Paul was joined by Camilla, now Queen Consort, in the show, as well as some other special guests.

Paul O'Grady's show is airing on ITV next month. Picture: Instagram

There will also be a special tribute to Paul on Sunday 9th April called For the Love of Paul O'Grady.

ITV's Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo said in a statement: "We are fortunate to have had a long association with Paul, at ITV.

“He was a huge, inimitable talent, delighting our viewers through his comedy and entertainment with a warmth, humour and joy that audiences of all generations related to and connected with.

“He had a profound passion for animals too, which resonated with so many viewers, and For The Love of Dogs remains one of our best-loved series, and a really special programme for so many.

“All those who worked with Paul are shocked and deeply saddened at his passing and the thoughts of everyone at ITV are with Paul’s loved ones."