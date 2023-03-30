Paul O’Grady’s incredible blunt response when asked ‘how he wants to be remembered’

30 March 2023, 08:20 | Updated: 30 March 2023, 08:56

Paul O'Grady had an incredible response when asked about his legacy
Paul O'Grady had an incredible response when asked about his legacy. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Paul O'Grady had an amazingly blunt response when he was asked how he wanted to be remembered before his death aged 67.

It was announced yesterday that Paul O’Grady had sadly passed away "unexpectedly but peacefully" at the age of just 67-years-old.

There are so many amazing things we will remember the star for including his LGBTQ+ campaigning, love of animals and Lily Savage persona.

But Paul has previously spoken about how he wanted to be remembered in a very frank interview a few years ago.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2021, he responded to the question: “I don’t care, because I won’t be here.”

Paul O'Grady has sadly passed away
Paul O'Grady has sadly passed away. Picture: Alamy

In the same interview, the star revealed how he suffered a heart attack two decades before, adding: “I had a bad heart attack 20 years ago: I think I slid off the mortal coil for about 30 seconds.”

Paul was best known for hosting shows such as Blankety Blank, Blind Date and For The Love Of Dogs.

His self-titled teatime programme The Paul O’Grady Show aired on ITV from 2004 to 2005, and then moved to Channel 4 as The New Paul O’Grady Show.

Away from his TV career, Paul fronted a show as Lily Savage that ran for eight years at London’s Royal Vauxhall Tavern, and made a name for himself speaking out about LGBTQ+ issues.

Throughout his incredible career, the star won many awards including a TV Bafta, a British Comedy Award, and a National Television Award.

He was also made an MBE in the 2008 Queen’s Birthday Honours for his long-time services to entertainment.

The iconic TV star and comedian passed away on Tuesday evening, his partner Andre Portasio announced.

In a statement, he wrote: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening."

Paul O'Grady and his husband Andre
Paul O'Grady and his husband Andre. Picture: Alamy

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion."

He added: "I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

