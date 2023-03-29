Exclusive

How Paul O'Grady selflessly changed the life of a homeless man and his dog

Mohammod Ullah said that Paul O'Grady paid for food for him and his dog and put them up in a hotel for three nights. Picture: Instagram-Paul O'Grady/ Mohammod Ullah

By Alice Dear

Paul O'Grady is being remembered by a formerly homeless man who says the TV star was the 'catalyst' of him getting his life back on track.

Since the death of TV legend Paul O'Grady was announced on Wednesday morning, tributes have been pouring in for the presenter and comedian as they remember his humour and kindness.

One person who had their life changed by the For The Love Of Dogs presenter is Mohammod Ullah, who says that Paul's selfless act of kindness was the start of his journey to rebuild his life.

Mohammod shared his story on Twitter, writing to Good Morning Britain: "I met Paul when I was homeless. He walked up to me in the middle of the high street and sat down next to me. He introduced himself and said 'Come, let's go and get a meal inside that tummy of yours'. He spent three hours together with me and then put me in a hotel for the night. May his soul rest in peace."

We reached out to Mohammod to hear more about his story and his experience meeting Paul.

Mohammod Ullah was approached by Paul O'Grady while he was living on the streets. Picture: Instagram/Paul O'Grady

Mohammod told us that he remembers Paul's humour, his kindness, his compassion, his generosity and his love for dogs.

Speaking to Heart about the day he met Paul for the first time, Mohammad told us: "I recognised him straight away. When he came and sat next to me and introduced himself, holding his hand out to shake mine, my first reaction was one of shock.

"I honestly thought it was one of those practical joke shows with the hidden cameras and a Paul O'Grady lookalike."

He continued: "Once I actually saw it was actually Paul O'Grady himself, I was stuttering my words to begin with, [I] couldn't get my words out and Paul had noticed that and said to me 'it's alright, I'm just a man like you, nobody special, in fact you're the special one.' I asked 'how am I the special one?'and he then said 'because you're out here every day and every night fighting for survival, that's how you're the special one.'"

Mohammod said he felt "totally at ease" after this, and when people in the street started to recognise the star, Paul would say: "Yes it's me, there's nothing to see here."

Mohammod was homeless for 10 years and reflects on the dark times and having to rely on other people's generosity to feed himself and his beloved dog, Jack.

Despite enduring abuse while living on the streets, Mohammod said that he still saw the "kindness, compassion and generosity in humanity".

And it turns out Paul's act of kindness was the first stepping stone Mohammod needed to help him – and his beloved dog – get off the streets and rebuild their lives.

Mohammod Ullah said he is 'heartbroken' Paul O'Grady can't see where he is now. Picture: Mohammod Ullah

"When Paul had put us in the hotel for three nights, that gave me the chance to link in with Help Homeless Believe – a homeless charity run by Hayley Jennings and her volunteers – and fill out a homeless application from the council", he explained.

He added: "Having that safety, that security and knowing that I didn't have the worry or stress thinking of where we would be sleeping, we made the homeless application, and it took a while, but after about six months of bidding on HomeChoice I was offered a flat of which I'm currently in at the moment.

Mohammod Ullah lived on the streets with his beloved dog, Jack, who passed away last year aged 20-years-old. Picture: Mohammod Ullah

"So, Paul was the catalyst of me getting my life back on track, with the big help from Help Homeless Believe.

"I really can't thank him enough for what he did for us, I'm forever in his debt. Now he's sadly passed, I'm heartbroken he will never know what became of me. I would thank his husband and family as I can't thank him. So, thank you."

