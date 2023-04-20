Paul O'Grady funeral: Fans and dogs line the streets to bid farewell to TV legend

20 April 2023, 15:18

Paul O'Grady's husband was emotional as he travelled in the procession to the church
Paul O'Grady's husband was emotional as he travelled in the procession to the church. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Paul O'Grady's funeral procession allowed people and animals to say goodbye and pay tribute to the late TV star who died last month.

Paul O'Grady's funeral procession saw hundreds of fans and dogs line to streets of Aldington in Kent as the TV star was laid to rest.

The star, who has recently become best known for his work with Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, passed away on 28th March aged 67-years-old at his home in Kent with his husband, Andre Portasio, by his side.

It was announced earlier this week that while the funeral of Paul will be a private event, people would be able to say their own goodbyes during a procession through the town he and his partner lived in.

Andre said in a statement that Paul "cared a lot about his local community" and that a funeral procession would pass through Aldington before heading into the church "as a way of marking Paul's affection for the area".

The funeral cortege of Paul O'Grady travels through the village of Aldington
The funeral cortege of Paul O'Grady travels through the village of Aldington. Picture: Alamy
Andre Portasio holds Paul O'Grady's beloved dog Conchita in his arms as he travels through the procession
Andre Portasio holds Paul O'Grady's beloved dog Conchita in his arms as he travels through the procession. Picture: Alamy

Hours before the procession, local people and fans started arriving to say goodbye to the TV star, with many bringing along their dogs and other pets.

A pub which the procession passed by put up a sign explaining that they were taking donations for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in remembrance of the star.

An emotional Andre Portasio travels with the coffin to the church
An emotional Andre Portasio travels with the coffin to the church. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, teachers and students from Aldington Primary School put up a sign outside the school which read: 'Thank you Mr O'Grady', alongside heart-shaped posters where the children had glued drawn pictures of dogs.

One woman who attended the procession was pictured with her dog in a push chair, with the dog holding a sign which read: "Thank you."

Fans and locals of Paul O'Grady line the streets outside the Walnut Tree Pub in Aldington, Kent, for the funeral procession
Fans and locals of Paul O'Grady line the streets outside the Walnut Tree Pub in Aldington, Kent, for the funeral procession. Picture: Alamy
A woman and her dog wait in the streets to say goodbye to Paul O'Grady
A woman and her dog wait in the streets to say goodbye to Paul O'Grady. Picture: Alamy
The Walnut Tree Pub in Aldington collected donations for Battersea Dogs & Cats home
The Walnut Tree Pub in Aldington collected donations for Battersea Dogs & Cats home. Picture: Alamy
Pupils and teachers from Aldington Primary School pay their respects to Paul O'Grady
Pupils and teachers from Aldington Primary School pay their respects to Paul O'Grady. Picture: Alamy
Pupils from Aldington Primary School created picture collages of their drawings of dogs along the route of the funeral
Pupils from Aldington Primary School created picture collages of their drawings of dogs along the route of the funeral. Picture: Alamy

Some of Paul's celebrity friends were pictured arriving at the church for the funeral, including comedian Jo Brand and actress Cheryl Fergison.

Ronnie and Sally Wood were also pictured entering the church.

Jo Brand and actress Cheryl Fergison arrive at the church for the funeral of Paul O'Grady
Jo Brand and actress Cheryl Fergison arrive at the church for the funeral of Paul O'Grady. Picture: Alamy
Ronnie and Sally Wood arrive at the church for the funeral of Paul O'Grady
Ronnie and Sally Wood arrive at the church for the funeral of Paul O'Grady. Picture: Alamy

During the procession the funeral cortege travelled through the town in Kent, with Paul's husband Andre riding on the horse-drawn hearse. He looked emotional but also grateful as he smiled to the well-wishers lining the streets.

He also held in his arms Conchita, one of Paul's beloved dogs, as he travelled on the carriage.

The hearse carrying Paul's coffin had a flower arrangement in the shape of his late dog; shih tzu-bichon frisé cross Buster who passed away in 2009.

As the hearse passed some of the well-wishers, they threw flowers upon the coffin.

Well-wishers throw flowers onto Paul O'Grady's coffin as it travels through the town in Kent
Well-wishers throw flowers onto Paul O'Grady's coffin as it travels through the town in Kent. Picture: Alamy
A flower arrangement in the shape of Paul's late dog, Buster, could be seen in the hearse carrying Paul's coffin
A flower arrangement in the shape of Paul's late dog, Buster, could be seen in the hearse carrying Paul's coffin. Picture: Alamy

