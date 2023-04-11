Paul O'Grady fans in tears over touching For the Love of Dogs tribute

Fans were left in tears by the sweet nod to Paul O'Grady's adoration of animals. Picture: ITV

Viewers were left emotional after the telly special bid farewell to the famous dog lover in a very sweet way.

Paul O'Grady fans broke down in tears over the weekend when a tearjerking tribute to the late comedian, who died unexpectedly aged 67, was aired on Easter Sunday.

ITV honoured the beloved broadcaster with a final farewell, celebrating his life, career and love of dogs in a touching telly special called For the Love of Paul O’Grady.

Screening many of his iconic appearances on programmes from Blankety Blank and Blind Date to The Lily Savage Show, it was a fitting send-off for the charismatic drag queen.

But one reoccurring moment really had viewers reaching for the tissues as sat watching clips of Paul throughout were a group of four adorable scruffy dogs.

The entertainer helped to re-home over 300 dogs in his lifetime. Picture: Instagram

"The fact they have a couch of dogs watching the clips on For the Love of Paul O'Grady," wrote one Twitter user next to a teary emoji.

"Seeing those dogs staring at the TV I found especially moving as all the amazing tributes by all those who knew him," gushed a second.

Another thought it was a heartwarming gesture, saying: "The idea of various dogs gathering round the telly to watch the tribute to Paul O'Grady is so sweet and sad."

A fourth viewer tweeted: "The dogs on the sofa watching Paul on TV, aww bet they miss him."

"What a beautiful and fitting memorial #fortheloveofpaulogrady was - a fitting tribute for such a warm, caring and hilarious person Paul O’Grady was until the end,” added a fifth.

The tribute featured a sofa of dogs watching Paul's career highlights. Picture: ITV

Dog-lover Paul, who worked closely with Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, presented documentary series For the Love of Dogs for over 10 years.

Alongside 11 series of the popular show, the animal campaigner helped to re-home around 300 dogs – and even adopted some himself.

Since he passed away in late March, tributes have poured in from fans and celebrities alike describing the Birkenhead-born star as "kind", "caring", "brilliant" and a "force for good".

The dogs lined up on the sofa watching the clips of Paul is too cute ❤️🐾💔#fortheloveofpaulogrady — Ellen Drowne (@EllenCook4) April 9, 2023

Even the dogs at battersea are watching this tonight just seen a video😥💔 #fortheloveofpaulogrady — Sue (@Itt39354118) April 9, 2023

Paul would love the idea of the dogs sat watching his shows😭 #ForTheLoveOfPaulOGrady — Newt🐾 (@babynewt_) April 9, 2023

Paul's best friend, actress Amanda Mealing, has since revealed plans for the entertainer's funeral.

She explained that his nearest and dearest are planning a small, private ceremony for family but hope to organise another large event for his wider circle.

When speaking of the arrangements before his death, the former Casualty actress confessed that Paul told her to celebrate his life.

She told The Mirror: "He just told us to have a good time. He’d hate it if everyone was morose."

