Paul O'Grady's daughter says she's 'devastated' as she breaks silence over his death

3 April 2023, 11:51 | Updated: 3 April 2023, 11:54

Paul O'Grady's daughter says she's 'devastated' as she breaks silence over his death. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Paul O'Grady's daughter Sharon Mousley has told the press she and her family are 'distraught' over his unexpected death.

Paul O'Grady's daughter Sharon Mousley has broken her silence following the death of her beloved father.

The TV star passed away on 28th March, aged 67, at his home with husband, Andre Portasio, by his side.

Paul's daughter, 48, has now spoken publicly for the first time about her loss, telling the Daily Mail she is "devastated".

"What can I say?", she told the publication: "We are all devastated, I am, my mum is, everyone is. We loved him and we will miss him."

Paul O'Grady with his daughter Sharon Mousley, 2008
Paul O'Grady with his daughter Sharon Mousley, 2008. Picture: Alamy

She added: "We are all distraught.”

Sharon was born in 1974 and is the daughter of Paul, who was 18-years-old at the time of her birth, and Diane Jansen.

Paul O'Grady appears on the Graham Norton Show, 2012
Paul O'Grady appears on the Graham Norton Show, 2012. Picture: Alamy

Sharon had a close relationship with her father, with the TV star giving her away when she wed her husband Philip Mousley.

She also joined Paul at Buckingham Palace in 2008 when he received his MBE for services to entertainment.

Paul O'Grady and his husband Andre Portasio attend the Chelsea Flower Show, 2022
Paul O'Grady and his husband Andre Portasio attend the Chelsea Flower Show, 2022. Picture: Getty

It was Paul O'Grady's husband Andre who announced his death last week, with the statement reading: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss."

The pair had been together for 17 years and married for six years before Paul tragically passed away.

