Paul O'Grady funeral: The meaning behind Buster floral tribute of star's late dog

Paul O'Grady's coffin was accompanied with a floral arrangement in the shape of his late dog, Buster. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Alice Dear

Paul O'Grady's coffin was covered with a floral tribute to the TV star's late dog Buster during the funeral.

Paul O'Grady's funeral took place this week in Aldington, Kent, following the TV star's shocking death last month.

Prior to the funeral service, which was a private event, a procession was organised through the town of Aldington where fans, local neighbours and dogs could pay their respects and say goodbye to the icon.

During the procession, Paul's husband Andre Portasio sat on the horse-drawn hearse with their beloved dog, Conchita, while a tribute to Paul's late dog, Buster, sat next to the star's coffin.

As the hearse travelled through the town, a floral arrangement – in the shape of a dog – could be seen leaning on the coffin with the lead reading 'Buster'.

A floral tribute of Buster could be seen laying on Paul O'Grady's coffin. Picture: Alamy

Buster was one of the many dogs Paul owned throughout his life, and became famous when he appeared alongside his owner on The Paul O'Grady Show.

The shih tzu-bichon frisé cross was a rescue dog who would often tour with Paul when he was on the road.

Paul O'Grady and his dog Buster attend the National Television Awards in 2005. Picture: Alamy

Sadly, a cancer diagnosis meant Buster had to be put to sleep in 2009.

At the time, an announcement from Paul's spokesperson read: "Paul is absolutely devastated. It all happened suddenly. Buster had been suffering and in a lot of pain."

They added: "Putting him down was the kind thing to do."

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio carried their dog Conchita into the church for the funeral. Picture: Alamy

The note which was attached to the floral arrangement of Buster could be seen through the glass hearse, and read: "Paul, words cannot express how much you meant to me and my family. You were a truly kind, humorous, amazing man.

"Thank you for being such an important part of all our lives. It is very hard to say goodbye to such a special man. Rest in peace."

At the time of his death, Paul and Andre had five dogs; Nancy, Arfur, Conchita, Eddie, and Sausage.

