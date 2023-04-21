Paul O'Grady funeral: The meaning behind Buster floral tribute of star's late dog

21 April 2023, 16:28

Paul O'Grady's coffin was accompanied with a floral arrangement in the shape of his late dog, Buster
Paul O'Grady's coffin was accompanied with a floral arrangement in the shape of his late dog, Buster. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Paul O'Grady's coffin was covered with a floral tribute to the TV star's late dog Buster during the funeral.

Paul O'Grady's funeral took place this week in Aldington, Kent, following the TV star's shocking death last month.

Prior to the funeral service, which was a private event, a procession was organised through the town of Aldington where fans, local neighbours and dogs could pay their respects and say goodbye to the icon.

During the procession, Paul's husband Andre Portasio sat on the horse-drawn hearse with their beloved dog, Conchita, while a tribute to Paul's late dog, Buster, sat next to the star's coffin.

As the hearse travelled through the town, a floral arrangement – in the shape of a dog – could be seen leaning on the coffin with the lead reading 'Buster'.

A floral tribute of Buster could be seen laying on Paul O'Grady's coffin
A floral tribute of Buster could be seen laying on Paul O'Grady's coffin. Picture: Alamy

Buster was one of the many dogs Paul owned throughout his life, and became famous when he appeared alongside his owner on The Paul O'Grady Show.

The shih tzu-bichon frisé cross was a rescue dog who would often tour with Paul when he was on the road.

Paul O'Grady and his dog Buster attend the National Television Awards in 2005
Paul O'Grady and his dog Buster attend the National Television Awards in 2005. Picture: Alamy

Sadly, a cancer diagnosis meant Buster had to be put to sleep in 2009.

At the time, an announcement from Paul's spokesperson read: "Paul is absolutely devastated. It all happened suddenly. Buster had been suffering and in a lot of pain."

They added: "Putting him down was the kind thing to do."

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio carried their dog Conchita into the church for the funeral
Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio carried their dog Conchita into the church for the funeral. Picture: Alamy

The note which was attached to the floral arrangement of Buster could be seen through the glass hearse, and read: "Paul, words cannot express how much you meant to me and my family. You were a truly kind, humorous, amazing man.

"Thank you for being such an important part of all our lives. It is very hard to say goodbye to such a special man. Rest in peace."

At the time of his death, Paul and Andre had five dogs; Nancy, Arfur, Conchita, Eddie, and Sausage.

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Paul O'Grady breaks TV contract as he adopts another dog during filming

How Paul O'Grady broke his TV contract to adopt another rescue dog

TV & Movies

Harry Potter is looking for a new cast

New Harry Potter series looking to cast children for leading roles

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond reveals what Kate Middleton will wear for the Coronation

Alison Hammond reveals what Kate Middleton will wear for the Coronation

Billie Faiers has opened up about her 'nightmare' trip back from the Maldives

Billie Faiers defended by fans after complaining about flight home from the Maldives

Sue Radford has hit back at those who question how she makes her money

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back at claims she didn’t pay for luxury Florida holiday

Trending on Heart

Paul O'Grady's grandson held on to a tribute to the star

Paul O'Grady's grandson carries touching tribute to Lily Savage at star’s funeral

Paul O'Grady's husband was emotional as he travelled in the procession to the church

Paul O'Grady funeral: Fans and dogs line the streets to bid farewell to TV legend

Here's how you can see the Lyrid Meteor Shower this weekend

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2023: What date and time will it be visible and how do I see it in the UK?

News

Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess

Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess

Parenting

The Asian hornet has been sighted in the UK twice this year already

Asian hornet with deadly sting identified in the UK for second time this year

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield has been praised for offering a caller a surprise getaway

Phillip Schofield surprises This Morning caller with getaway amid unhappy marriage

TV & Movies

Supermarket prices have risen up to 80%

Biggest supermarket price rises revealed in new survey

News

Holly Willoughby won't be on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today and what is shingles?

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's funeral is this week

Paul O'Grady funeral details confirmed as locals invited to pay respects

A waiter has revealed her frustration at a group splitting a bill 21 ways

Waiter frustrated as table of 21 ask for separate bills

Lifestyle

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city

Travel

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend were on the red carpet

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share red carpet kiss in rare public appearance
Phillip Schofield thanked fans for their support after his brother was charged

Phillip Schofield thanks fans for support as he returns to This Morning after brother's guilty verdict

TV & Movies

Amy Lou Smith gave birth before her BGT audition aired

Britain’s Got Talent star gives birth hours before her audition airs

TV & Movies