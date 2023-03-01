Ruth Langford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate son Jack's 21st birthday

1 March 2023, 12:20

Ruth Langford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate son Jack's 21st birthday
Ruth Langford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate son Jack's 21st birthday. Picture: Ruth Langsford/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ruth Langsford shared some special moments from the day as she and husband Eamonn Holmes marked their son's birthday.

Ruth Langsford, 62, and Eamonn Holmes, 63, celebrated their son's 21st birthday this week.

The couple, who previously hosted This Morning together, threw a party at their home for Jack's big day, with the Loose Woman star sharing some special moments from the day on her Instagram.

Ruth shared a video of the birthday table she had laid out for the party, captioning it with: "A wonderful weekend spent celebrating our son Jack’s 21st birthday….where did those years go?!!! Had to do my birthday table of course….it’s family tradition!!"

She also shared a picture of herself with Jack, kissing him on the cheek, with the caption: "Never too old for a kiss from your Mummy!"

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes celebrated their son's 21st birthday at home
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes celebrated their son's 21st birthday at home. Picture: Ruth Langsford/Instagram

Eamonn, Ruth and Jack all posed in another picture where the TV star had written: "21 already...how did that happen?!!"

She added: "Happy Birthday Jack. Love you son."

Ruth Langsford kisses her son as she celebrates his 21st birthday
Ruth Langsford kisses her son as she celebrates his 21st birthday. Picture: Ruth Langsford/Instagram

Jack, who started University in 2020, is Eamonn and Ruth's only child and was born in 2002.

Eamonn and Ruth first met in 1997 and went on to get married in 2010.

Eamonn Holmes has four children; Declan, Rebecca, Niall and Jack
Eamonn Holmes has four children; Declan, Rebecca, Niall and Jack. Picture: Eamonn Holmes/Instagram

While Jack is Ruth's only child, she has three step-children from Eamonn's first marriage.

Eamonn and his ex-wife Gabrielle have two sons and one daughter; Declan, Rebecca and Niall.

Declan, 34, is the eldest of the children and owns a hospitality company named Belfast Night Cap Beer Co.

He is married to Jenny Gouk, who he wed in 2018, and has a daughter who is Eamonn's first grandchild.

Rebecca, 32, is an estate agent in Belfast. The youngest, Niall, is 30-years-old.

