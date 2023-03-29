Ruth Langsford breaks down in tears as she prepares for heartbreaking dog loss

Loose Women's Ruth Langsford was left in tears over an emotional Coronation Street storyline.

Ruth Langsford was comforted by her Loose Women co-stars when she thought about the thought of saying goodbye to her beloved dog, Maggie.

The host was joined by panellists Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Frankie Bridge as they discussed a recent Coronation Street storyline.

The plot involved Evelyn Plumber, played by Maureen Lipman, having to make the difficult decision to put down her pup Cerberus.

As Ruth started talking about the storyline, she teared up and said: "I can't bear it.”

Ruth Langsford opened up about a Coronation Street storyline. Picture: ITV

Coleen then added: "Oh god you're actually going to cry. It's not even your dog, it's acting."

"I know," Ruth replied while drying the tears from her eyes, continuing: "But you know I'm a massive Corrie fan."

As Ruth began to cry, Coleen explained: "That's because you're thinking of Maggie."

Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes adopted their dog 13 years ago from the charity Dogs Trust.

Ruth Langsford was upset about her dog. Picture: Instagram

"Yes!" Ruth replied, continuing: "I was watching it and Maureen Lipman has written today that the make up people in Corrie said to her.

“'Do you need a tear stick to help you cry for the scene?' And she was like absolutely not because sadly she had to have her own dog, Diva put down."

She added: "I can't see through the tears here. She said it brought it all back of having to make that awful decision.

"In the grand scheme of things you know that your pet is going to go before you and that's heartbreaking. So I think, looking at Maggie who is a bit grey and she's 13, watching that [clip of Corrie] was a bit like 'oh no that is going to happen'."

Coleen asked: "Shall we talk about something else? I feel a bit bad talking about mine and not crying. Anyone who doesn't have a dog, doesn't get it they're family."

"I didn't get it before I had Maggie," Ruth admitted, before admitting she doesn’t know how she’d cope without her pooch.

Coleen then got up and hugged her friend, with Ruth saying: "Don't you'll make me worse!"