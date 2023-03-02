Ruth Langsford’s huge salary revealed as she becomes a multimillionaire

2 March 2023, 11:04 | Updated: 2 March 2023, 11:15

How much is Ruth Langsford worth? Here's what we know about the Loose Women star's salary...

Ruth Langsford has become one of the most popular presenters since making her TV debut back in 1997.

And it looks like all of her hard work has paid off, as Ruth is reportedly sitting on a multi-million pound fortune.

But how much is Ruth Langsford worth? Here’s what we know about the TV star…

How much is Ruth Langsford worth?

According to The Sun, the Loose Women star made £1 million in profits for her company Hey Ho which she set up back in 2013.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are worth millions
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are worth millions. Picture: Instagram

The publication states that her business is now worth £3.3million thanks to her roles on This Morning and Loose Women.

Ruth also has her very own clothes line called Ruth Langsford Fashion Range with QVC where she sells outfits, footwear and accessories.

Along with her husband Eamonn Holmes, the couple own two houses; their family home in Weybridge, Surrey, and a second home in Belfast in Northern Ireland.

The presenting couple are currently residing in their beautiful Surrey mansion which they share with their 21-year-old son Jack.

Their huge home includes six bedrooms, two living rooms, a study and a beautiful kitchen.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were taken off their slot on This Morning
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were taken off their slot on This Morning. Picture: ITV

This comes after both Eamonn and Ruth quit their jobs on This Morning after 14 years presenting the show.

The announcement of Eamonn's new job was made back in December 2021, with Alison Hammond and Dermott O’Leary replacing the couple on their Friday slot.

The TV broadcaster's latest career move comes just weeks after an insider told the Mirror: "Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era.

“He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV. All good things come to an end."

