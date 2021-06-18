How old is Maureen Lipman and who did she play in Coronation Street?

Maureen Lipman is starring on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4/Getty Images/PA Images

Who is Maureen Lipman and is she married? Everything you need to know about the Celebrity Gogglebox star...

Celebrity Gogglebox is back on our screens for a third series, and this time around Maureen Lipman is joining Gyles Brandreth.

The former Coronation Street actress has been making viewers howl with laughter with her witty one liners.

But how old is she and what do we know about her family? Find out everything…

How old is Maureen Lipman?

Dame Maureen Diane Lipman DBE was born 10 May 1946, making her 75-years-old.

She is a woman of many talents and has had roles in theatre, film, radio and television.

Maureen is also a writer, comedian and political activist.

After training at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, she went on to appear with the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

She was also made a dame in the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours for services to charity, entertainment and the arts.

Maureen Lipman has been on our screens for years. Picture: PA Images

Who did Maureen Lipman play in Coronation Street?

Corrie fans will recognise Maureen first as landlady Lillian Spencer in the ITV soap, who she played for six episodes in 2002.

The character was employed by Fred Elliott (John Savident) to run The Rovers Return Inn,

She then re-joined the cast again in August 2018, this time playing Evelyn Plummer, who was the long-lost grandmother of Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall).

She has also starred in sitcoms such as The Lovers, Doctor at Large, Smiley's People and The Evacuee

Other credits include The Fugitives, Jonathan Creek, The Wire, Doctor Who and made guest appearances in Casualty and Holby City.

Maureen Lipman's partner Guido Castro sadly passed away earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

Is Maureen Lipman married?

Maureen was married to the late Jack Rosenthal, who died in 2004.

He was a screenwriter and wrote 250 episodes of Coronation Street.

Maureen then met retired computer expert Guido Castro in 2008 and the pair were together for 13 years until he sadly passed away after contracting Covid in 2021.

The Corrie star said coronavirus was not the main cause of death for Castro, 84, who reportedly had a form of Parkinson’s and was in a respite home.

She told Daily Mail at the time: “We don’t know how he got it or when or if he had it when he got the vaccine.

“I said to Guido: ‘It’s time to go. You’ve got to let go.’ And I think for once in his life he actually did what I told him.”

She added: “My heart is cracking” following his death.