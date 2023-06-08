My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

8 June 2023, 11:49

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents
My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

ITV and Davina McCall have confirmed the new 'Love Island spin-off' series will be called My Mum, Your Dad and will launch later this year.

A new reality dating show will be arriving on ITV later this year focused on finding love for single parents.

Previously branded 'Love Island for an older generation', the title of the show has now been confirmed by host Davina McCall.

The show will be called My Mum, Your Dad, having previously been reported to be called Romance Retreat.

Davina, 55, shared the exciting news on her Instagram this week, writing to fans: "A brand-new series, following a group of single parents looking for a second chance at love. They've been nominated by their grown-up kids, but what they don't know is that their kids are watching their every move and playing matchmaker (holding cushions over their faces as they watch the shenanigans!)."

She added in the announcement that the show will be out this autumn on ITV.

Earlier this year, Davina took to social media to share the exciting news that she would be hosting the Love Island spin-off, adding that they were looking for applicants for the show.

The TV presenter, best known for hosting Big Brother, explained that they were looking for "people who have lived a life, who have been through experiences; bad, moving, hard. They've got luggage! But they deserve love!"

Davina McCall confirms she will host ‘Love Island spin-off’ The Romance Retreat

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Omg.. I manifested and it came true!! I’ll be hosting a brand NEW grown up dating series for ITV1!! ❤️

"This is a show for single parents who have lived a life, have stories to tell about their dating pasts and deserve another chance at love and I’m gonna help you.

"It will all take place in the most romantic countryside location!! 🎉🥰💥 🙌🏻🙌🏻 We are still casting so if you want my help finding love and you have a child who is over 18, what are you waiting for???"

Sadly, the applications to take part in this year's series of My Mum, Your Dad closed on 31st March.

My Mum, Your Dad will be coming to ITV this autumn
My Mum, Your Dad will be coming to ITV this autumn . Picture: ITV

This comes after Davina admitted on Stephen Bartlett's podcast The Diary of a CEO that she had pitched the TV show idea to ITV.

She said: “I could fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best back stories you have ever heard in your life.

“They’ve lived a life – they’re widows, they’re people who have been through horrific divorces. They are people who have split up with somebody and decided they want to try going out with somebody the same sex as them. They’re like interesting people. I’d watch that show.”

