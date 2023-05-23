Downton Abbey could be returning to TV for seventh series

Downton Abbey to return to TV for seventh series. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Downton Abbey is reported to be making a return to TV with a seventh series.

Downton Abbey could reportedly be returning to TV with a new series.

The hit period drama series ended back in 2015 with a sixth series, and was later rebooted into two spin-off films with the original cast.

Now, if reports are to be believed, the Grantham Family could be returning to the small screen with a seventh series.

According to reports, the production company behind Downton, Carnival Films, is casting for a new TV series.

Downton Abbey could reportedly be returning with a new series. Picture: Alamy

An insider told the Daily Mail: "There is a plan which is in development and there is a lot of excitement about. There is casting taking place, and it would be great if all of the big stars can return. People loved Downton. It became a British institution and it has been much missed since it left our screens."

They added: "There is huge excitement around this project. It was a Sunday night favourite and got huge viewing figures. There has been very little to compete with it ever since it ended."

Downton Abbey has been developed into two films since the series ended in 2015. Picture: Alamy

Downton Abbey first aired back in 2010 and ran for six series until 2015.

In 2019, the first Downton Abbey film was released, followed by a second motion picture, Downton Abbey: A New Era, in 2022.

Read more: