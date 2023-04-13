Harry Potter is officially being turned into a TV series

13 April 2023, 15:33 | Updated: 13 April 2023, 15:42

A new Harry Potter series is coming to HBO Max

The story of the famous wizard will be brought to life on the small screen, with JK Rowling as executive producer.

Harry Potter is returning to our screens once more as Hollywood producers have officially announced a magical TV series is in the works.

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry will be at the centre of a brand new television show set to air on steaming service 'Max', Warner Bros confirmed on Wednesday.

The much-anticipated adaptation, based on the popular fantasy books, is being produced by the story's original author JK Rowling and will run over a 10-year period.

The film studio also revealed that the franchise is set to roll out across seven seasons – each one focusing on a separate novel.

Each season of the show will be based on one of the magical books. Picture: Alamy

But if you were hoping to see the famous trio Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) in action, think again as a whole new cast is being brought in to replace them.

Despite concerns from fans worrying the rework won't live up to the beloved books, JK Rowling assured Potterheads that the script will stay true to her treasured story.

Speaking of the exciting new project, the writer explained: "Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me.

"I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series."

The show will be executive produced by Harry Potter author JK Rowling.
The show will be executive produced by Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Picture: Alamy

Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, Casey Bloys, added: "We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way.

"Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World.

"In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

This spellbinding new TV show won't be the first time the books have been reimagined on screen.

Audiences were given a magical pass into the mystical universe of The Boy Who Lived thanks to the incredibly popular feature film franchise.

Running from 2001 to 2011, the eight movies grossed over £6 billion at the box office and have since sparked merchandise, West End plays, video games, studio tours and even theme park rides.

