The Holiday star and director confirm sequel is not happening

By Alice Dear

The Holiday actress Kate Winslet and film director Nancy Meyers have squashed rumours the 2006 film is getting a sequel.

The Holiday is one of the most popular Christmas films of all time, even 16 years after it was released.

So, you can understand why the nation was celebrating earlier this week when it was reported that the hit film was returning for a sequel, starring original actresses Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet.

However, those reports have now been squashed after director Nancy Myers and actress Kate Winslet shut down the rumours.

Speaking on the red carpet at the premiere of the Avatar sequel on Tuesday night, Titanic and Sense & Sensibility actress Kate Winslet said she knew nothing about the sequel until she saw the reports in the press.

She explained: "I read something about that, but it's the first I've heard of it.

"I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that."

Winslet added: "Hand on heart, that's never come up."

Director of The Holiday, Nancy Meyers, has also spoken out about the reports.

Taking to Instagram, she said she had received "so many DMs about it" before adding: "Sorry but it's not true."

The reports of The Holiday being made into a sequel came from The Sun, who were told by a source: "The plan is to start filming next year. The main talent are all signed up."

The 2006 film starred Cameron Diaz as Amanda, Jude Law as Graham, Kate Winslet as Iris and Jack Black as Miles.

The original film told the story of two women with polar-opposite lives who decide to swap homes for the Christmas season.

Amanda (Cameron Diaz) ends up falling in love with Graham (Jude Law), who is the brother of Iris (Kate Winslet), meanwhile Iris ends up moving on from her heartbreak and finds love with LA-based Miles (Jack Black).

However, with Cameron Diaz having retired from acting in 2018, the idea of her returning for a follow-up film of The Holiday was always slightly unbelievable.

Still, we're hoping one day in the future she'll come out of retirement and reunite with the rest of the cast for another Christmas film!

