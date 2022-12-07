The Holiday star and director confirm sequel is not happening

7 December 2022, 11:51

The Holiday fans have been told not to get excited as a sequel is not on its way
The Holiday fans have been told not to get excited as a sequel is not on its way. Picture: Alamy/YouTube
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Holiday actress Kate Winslet and film director Nancy Meyers have squashed rumours the 2006 film is getting a sequel.

The Holiday is one of the most popular Christmas films of all time, even 16 years after it was released.

So, you can understand why the nation was celebrating earlier this week when it was reported that the hit film was returning for a sequel, starring original actresses Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet.

However, those reports have now been squashed after director Nancy Myers and actress Kate Winslet shut down the rumours.

Speaking on the red carpet at the premiere of the Avatar sequel on Tuesday night, Titanic and Sense & Sensibility actress Kate Winslet said she knew nothing about the sequel until she saw the reports in the press.

Jude Law as Graham and Cameron Diaz as Amanda in 2006 Christmas rom-com The Holiday
Jude Law as Graham and Cameron Diaz as Amanda in 2006 Christmas rom-com The Holiday. Picture: Alamy

She explained: "I read something about that, but it's the first I've heard of it.

"I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that."

Winslet added: "Hand on heart, that's never come up."

Kate Winslet as Iris and Jack Black as Miles back in 2006 in The Holiday
Kate Winslet as Iris and Jack Black as Miles back in 2006 in The Holiday. Picture: Alamy

Director of The Holiday, Nancy Meyers, has also spoken out about the reports.

Taking to Instagram, she said she had received "so many DMs about it" before adding: "Sorry but it's not true."

The reports of The Holiday being made into a sequel came from The Sun, who were told by a source: "The plan is to start filming next year. The main talent are all signed up."

Related video:

The 2006 film starred Cameron Diaz as Amanda, Jude Law as Graham, Kate Winslet as Iris and Jack Black as Miles.

The original film told the story of two women with polar-opposite lives who decide to swap homes for the Christmas season.

Amanda (Cameron Diaz) ends up falling in love with Graham (Jude Law), who is the brother of Iris (Kate Winslet), meanwhile Iris ends up moving on from her heartbreak and finds love with LA-based Miles (Jack Black).

However, with Cameron Diaz having retired from acting in 2018, the idea of her returning for a follow-up film of The Holiday was always slightly unbelievable.

Still, we're hoping one day in the future she'll come out of retirement and reunite with the rest of the cast for another Christmas film!

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola truck tour 2022: Latest locations, dates and schedule revealed

One woman decided to open her Christmas presents from her husband after finding them while cleaning

Woman admits to finding Christmas presents from her husband and opening them all

A woman has shared a video of her son cycling in the road

Mum sparks debate as van drives 'dangerously close' to her child cycling on the road

Martin Lewis has revealed why Air Fryers could cost you more

Martin Lewis explains why air fryers could cost more than ovens

Holly Willoughby is wearing sparkly skirt from Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her silver sequin skirt

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Behind the scenes photos of Call the Midwife have been released

Call the Midwife shares behind-the-scenes photos from Christmas special

TV & Movies

Al Perkins has joined Love Island 2022

Married at First Sight Australia’s Samantha Moitzi reacts to ex Al Perkins joining Love Island

TV & Movies

Matt Lucas has released a statement after quitting Bake Off

Matt Lucas releases emotional statement after quitting Great British Bake Off

TV & Movies

Don't miss the last full moon of 2022

When can I see the December 2022 full moon and why is it called a 'Cold Moon'?

Here's why you shouldn't put your Christmas tree by the radiator

Why you should never put your Christmas tree next to the radiator

Dr Hilary explains Strep A symptoms to look out for in children

Dr Hilary reveals 'red flag' Strep A symptoms to lookout for in children

Kids don't have long to send off their Santa letters

Kids have days left to send letters to Santa in order to get a reply

The Holiday is getting a sequel

The Holiday set to get sequel with original cast 17 years after film

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red dress from Zara

Celebrities

Parents have been complaining about a school in Bristol

School causes debate by banning toilet trips during lessons

Frankie Essex has opened up about piercing her daughter's ears

Frankie Essex had six-month-old daughter's ears pierced with real diamonds

Celebrities

Emmerdale and Coronation Street schedules have changed this week

What time are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on this week?

TV & Movies

Kirstie Alley has sadly passed away

John Travolta leads emotional tributes to 'special' Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer

Celebrities

Sam's airport scene in Love Actually was almost very different

Resurfaced deleted scene from Love Actually shows Sam turning into a gymnast

Olaf was almost cut from Disney's Frozen

Frozen director admits she wanted to axe Olaf from the film