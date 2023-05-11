Freaky Friday reboot starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan 'in the works'

By Alice Dear

A Freaky Friday sequel is reported to be on the way, with the original cast expected to reprise their roles.

Freaky Friday is being rebooted with original stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

This is according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news this week that the Disney teen-comedy will be making a return.

The original was released in 2003 and stars Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman and Jamie Lee Curtis as her mother, Tess Coleman.

Freaky Friday tells the story of a mother and daughter who are forced to swap bodies in order to understand one another better.

The hit film grossed $160 million globally and is still one of the most-loved teen-comedies to this day.

While Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are yet to confirm their involvement with the reboot, they have both previously spoken about returning to the roles.

Speaking in 2022, Curtis said: "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made'."

Lohan recently also said she'd be open to a reboot, telling the Times: “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

