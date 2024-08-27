Amy Dowden’s inspirational cancer documentary leaves fans in tears

27 August 2024, 15:30

Amy Dowden was diagnosed with cancer in 2023
Amy Dowden was diagnosed with cancer in 2023. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Tiasha Debray

Amy Dowden’s documentary sharing her journey through her breast cancer diagnosis, Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, has left fans emotional.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amy Dowden’s documentary, Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, has left fans emotionally devastated and inspired by the star’s courage.

The hour-long documentary took viewers behind the scenes of Amy’s incredible battle with stage three breast cancer which she was diagnosed with in May of 2023.

Since then, the Welsh dancer has gone through a mastectomy, chemotherapy, fertility treatment and sepsis, but has managed to come out the other end of an incredibly difficult year, smiling.

The documentary candidly showed Amy’s experience through her own eyes, from her chemotherapy sessions to the heartbreaking moment she resigned herself to the loss of her hair.

Amy shaved her head after hair loss due to chemotherapy
Amy shaved her head after hair loss due to chemotherapy. Picture: BBC

Due to the nature of Amy’s work on television, she attempted to combat hair loss from chemo by using a ‘cold cap’, which supposedly froze the blood vessels and hair follicles.

In the heartbreaking scene, Amy breaks down and admits, "I don’t want to do this," as she sobs to the nurse and her mother.

Unfortunately, this technique didn’t work in the long term and in an incredibly emotional scene in the documentary, viewers watched as Amy decided to shave her head.

After the film was broadcast, many viewers jumped on the internet to share their feelings, and it became abundantly clear that the world had been moved by her story.

Amy attempted to save her hair by using an 'ice cap'
Amy attempted to save her hair by using an 'ice cap'. Picture: BBC

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to praise Amy for her bravely, with one user writing: "Oh my dear Lord, #AmyDowden is such an inspiration, Bless her heart. Am sobbing."

Another added: "Watching #Amydowden #Cancer & Me. Just want to give her a hug. It's very inspiring & heartbreaking to watch her cancer journey. Love how she is spreading cancer awareness everywhere. She's a warrior. Can't wait to see her back on #Strictly. Keep shining & thriving well."

A third saw Amy’s bravery as heroic, stating: "What an absolute hero @dowden_amy ! Raising awareness, showing strength in vulnerability and just being real with the cancer journey. Remember not all heros wear capes, some wear sequins! #amydowden #cancerandme #baldisbeautiful."

Amy's documentary released on BBC on Monday the 26th of August
Amy's documentary released on BBC on Monday the 26th of August. Picture: BBC

Whilst a fourth highlighted how the fans were crying alongside Amy for what she went through, commenting: "What a wonderful, brave, beautiful woman #Amydowden is. Truly inspirational to watch the documentary tonight. Cried with you x:"

Whilst watching, just when you think Amy’s over the finish line, the threat of a second cancer scare crept up on her in July of 2023.

Viewer’s hearts dropped as ‘spots’ were found in Amy's scans and whilst it didn’t look good for a moment, she was eventually all cleared of the disease and in a triumphant moment, returned to doing what she loved. Dancing.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024

Ben Affleck’s dating history from JLo and Gwyneth Paltrow to Ana de Armas

The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected

All the Love Is Blind UK couples who are still together

Love Is Blind

Stacey Solomon fans have defended the mother-of-five from body-shamer

Stacey Solomon fans defend star as she's targeted by body-shamers over holiday snaps

Sabrina Carpenter's album 'Short n' Sweet' dropped on the 23rd of August 2024

Sabrina Carpenter’s dating history from Barry Keoghan and Shawn Mendes to Joshua Bassett

Exclusive
Spencer Matthews completes his epic challenge

Spencer Matthews completes his epic Great Desert Challenge! 30 marathons in 30 days

Ercan Ramadan proposed to Vicky Pattison in 2022

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan marry in elegant London wedding

Mariah Carey has confirmed the death of her mother Patricia

Mariah Carey posts heartbreaking tribute after mother and sister die on same day

Jasmine and Bobby are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK

Are Love Is Blind UK's Bobby and Jasmine still together?

Love Is Blind

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Red post box and someone delivering a letter

Do Royal Mail deliver on bank holiday Mondays?

Lifestyle

What's next for Love Is Blind UK's Benaiah and Nicole?

Are Love Is Blind UK couple Nicole and Benaiah still together now?

Love Is Blind

Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Jeremy Clarkson's pub The Farmer's Dog opens in Oxfordshire

TV & Movies

The date autumn starts has been revealed

When does autumn 2024 start and what is the autumn equinox?

Weather

Demi and Ollie are fan favourites on Love Is Blind UK

Are Love Is Blind UK couple Ollie and Demi still together now?

Love Is Blind

Bank holiday opening hours for supermarkets are announced

Are Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda and Aldi open today? August bank holiday opening times

Lifestyle

Bank holiday Monday opening hours for DIY stores including B&Q, Homebase and Wickes revealed

What are the August bank holiday Monday opening times for B&Q, Wickes and Homebase?

Lifestyle

Pink and her daughter Willow took to the stage earlier this week

Pink fans praise daughter Willow's 'amazing' voice after the mother and daughter's sweet duet
Martine McCutcheon at an event wearing a black coat and gold earrings

Martine McCutcheon facts: Actor's age, children and ex-husband explained

Martine McCutcheon and her husband Jack McManus have split

Martine McCutcheon's estranged husband Jack McManus breaks silence after shock split

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagrams have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed

Love Is Blind

When does Married At First Sight UK 2024 start?

When does Married At First Sight UK 2024 start?

Married at First Sight

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia 2025 start?

Married at First Sight

The Fen Raft Spider is back in the UK in great numbers after a successful project to save them from extinction

Giant rat-sized spiders that feed on fish return to the UK with 10,000 breeding females

News

Sam Neill breaks down in tears in emotional interview

Sam Neill breaks down in tears during emotional interview following cancer diagnosis

TV & Movies