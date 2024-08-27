Amy Dowden’s inspirational cancer documentary leaves fans in tears

Amy Dowden was diagnosed with cancer in 2023. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Tiasha Debray

Amy Dowden’s documentary sharing her journey through her breast cancer diagnosis, Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, has left fans emotional.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amy Dowden’s documentary, Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, has left fans emotionally devastated and inspired by the star’s courage.

The hour-long documentary took viewers behind the scenes of Amy’s incredible battle with stage three breast cancer which she was diagnosed with in May of 2023.

Since then, the Welsh dancer has gone through a mastectomy, chemotherapy, fertility treatment and sepsis, but has managed to come out the other end of an incredibly difficult year, smiling.

The documentary candidly showed Amy’s experience through her own eyes, from her chemotherapy sessions to the heartbreaking moment she resigned herself to the loss of her hair.

Amy shaved her head after hair loss due to chemotherapy. Picture: BBC

Due to the nature of Amy’s work on television, she attempted to combat hair loss from chemo by using a ‘cold cap’, which supposedly froze the blood vessels and hair follicles.

In the heartbreaking scene, Amy breaks down and admits, "I don’t want to do this," as she sobs to the nurse and her mother.

Unfortunately, this technique didn’t work in the long term and in an incredibly emotional scene in the documentary, viewers watched as Amy decided to shave her head.

After the film was broadcast, many viewers jumped on the internet to share their feelings, and it became abundantly clear that the world had been moved by her story.

Amy attempted to save her hair by using an 'ice cap'. Picture: BBC

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to praise Amy for her bravely, with one user writing: "Oh my dear Lord, #AmyDowden is such an inspiration, Bless her heart. Am sobbing."

Another added: "Watching #Amydowden #Cancer & Me. Just want to give her a hug. It's very inspiring & heartbreaking to watch her cancer journey. Love how she is spreading cancer awareness everywhere. She's a warrior. Can't wait to see her back on #Strictly. Keep shining & thriving well."

A third saw Amy’s bravery as heroic, stating: "What an absolute hero @dowden_amy ! Raising awareness, showing strength in vulnerability and just being real with the cancer journey. Remember not all heros wear capes, some wear sequins! #amydowden #cancerandme #baldisbeautiful."

Amy's documentary released on BBC on Monday the 26th of August. Picture: BBC

Whilst a fourth highlighted how the fans were crying alongside Amy for what she went through, commenting: "What a wonderful, brave, beautiful woman #Amydowden is. Truly inspirational to watch the documentary tonight. Cried with you x:"

Whilst watching, just when you think Amy’s over the finish line, the threat of a second cancer scare crept up on her in July of 2023.

Viewer’s hearts dropped as ‘spots’ were found in Amy's scans and whilst it didn’t look good for a moment, she was eventually all cleared of the disease and in a triumphant moment, returned to doing what she loved. Dancing.