Camilla Thurlow reveals she’s pregnant with Love Island boyfriend Jamie Jewitt in adorable clip

Love Island's Camilla Thurlow has revealed she’s pregnant with her first child.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have announced they are expecting their first child after getting together on Love Island 2017.

The pair shared an adorable video on social media over the weekend, revealing they will become parents in October later this year.

Taking Instagram, the expecting parents enlisted the help of their loved ones to put together the short clip.

The video starts by seeing Camilla, 30, and Jamie, 30, sitting on their sofa with the song Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice playing in the background.

After passing around an ultrasound to their friends and family, at the end of the clip, the couple showed off the picture of their unborn baby.

Camilla wrote alongside the post: "So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special and we're not talking about the video... #17weeks#October2020."

Obviously, the photo racked up a whopping 460k likes in a matter of hours, with the pair’s followers rushing to congratulate them.

Fellow Love Island star Olivia Bowden commented: “Oh my this is just beautifully amazing I’m so happy for you both congratulations! This video had me grinning all the way through - so adorable ❤️”

Olivia Attwood said: “OMG congratulations!!!! This is so lovely you guys ♥️♥️ 💕💕💕”

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt got together on Love Island in 2017. Picture: PA Images

While Laura Anderson added: “Ahhhh huge congratulations. So happy for you both!!! 😍 Fabulous video too 👌🏼😘 all my love 💜”

Camilla and Jamie came runners up on Love Island back in 2017, just losing out on the crown to former couple Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

Meanwhile, Love Island alumni Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey recently revealed they're expecting their second child in a few months time after the birth of Freddie in May 2017.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever also welcomed their first baby earlier this year.

