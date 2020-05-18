Camilla Thurlow reveals she’s pregnant with Love Island boyfriend Jamie Jewitt in adorable clip

18 May 2020, 07:38 | Updated: 18 May 2020, 07:51

Love Island's Camilla Thurlow has revealed she’s pregnant with her first child.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have announced they are expecting their first child after getting together on Love Island 2017.

The pair shared an adorable video on social media over the weekend, revealing they will become parents in October later this year.

Taking Instagram, the expecting parents enlisted the help of their loved ones to put together the short clip.

The video starts by seeing Camilla, 30, and Jamie, 30, sitting on their sofa with the song Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice playing in the background.

After passing around an ultrasound to their friends and family, at the end of the clip, the couple showed off the picture of their unborn baby.

Read More: Dancing on Ice 'will return in 2021' with huge budget for top celebrities

Camilla wrote alongside the post: "So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special and we're not talking about the video... #17weeks#October2020."

Obviously, the photo racked up a whopping 460k likes in a matter of hours, with the pair’s followers rushing to congratulate them.

Fellow Love Island star Olivia Bowden commented: “Oh my this is just beautifully amazing I’m so happy for you both congratulations! This video had me grinning all the way through - so adorable ❤️”

Olivia Attwood said: “OMG congratulations!!!! This is so lovely you guys ♥️♥️ 💕💕💕”

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt got together on Love Island in 2017
Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt got together on Love Island in 2017. Picture: PA Images

While Laura Anderson added: “Ahhhh huge congratulations. So happy for you both!!! 😍 Fabulous video too 👌🏼😘 all my love 💜”

Camilla and Jamie came runners up on Love Island back in 2017, just losing out on the crown to former couple Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

Meanwhile, Love Island alumni Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey recently revealed they're expecting their second child in a few months time after the birth of Freddie in May 2017.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever also welcomed their first baby earlier this year.

Now Read: Jacqueline Jossa offering acting sessions for only £5 through her performing arts school

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Take That is reforming again for Meerkat Music

Robbie Williams set to reunite with Take That for online lockdown concert
What is Simon Cowell's net worth?

What is Simon Cowell's net worth? How the Britain's Got Talent judge made his millions
David Walliams is a judge on Britain's Got Talent

What is Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams' net worth?
Jacqueline's academy has advertised the new online classes

Jacqueline Jossa offering acting sessions for only £5 through her performing arts school
Gregg Wallace has showed off his abs

Gregg Wallace sends fans wild as he flashes his abs after fitness overhaul

Trending on Heart

Dancing on Ice 2021 is already in the works

Dancing on Ice 'will return in 2021' with huge budget for top celebrities

Dancing On Ice 2020

All the Golden Buzzer acts on Britain's Got Talent so far

Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Acts 2020: All the acts going to the semi-finals

TV & Movies

BBC's 'The Greatest Dancer' Photocall

Who is Alesha Dixon? Husband, age, daughters and net worth revealed
You can now apply to be on Britain's Got Talent in 2021

How do you audition for Britain’s Got Talent 2021?

TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent auditions are on every Saturday

What time is Britain’s Got Talent on tonight?

TV & Movies

Tom Malone from Gogglebox is a professional dancer

Is Tom Malone from Gogglebox a professional dancer? And which stars has he worked with?

TV & Movies