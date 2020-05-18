Dancing on Ice 'will return in 2021' with huge budget for top celebrities

18 May 2020, 00:03

Dancing on Ice 2021 is already in the works
Dancing on Ice 2021 is already in the works. Picture: ITV

The popular ITV competition show saw Joe Swash win the series earlier this year.

Dancing on Ice is set to return in 2021 following a successful run earlier this year, and they will do so armed with a huge budget to secure some amazing stars, reveal sources.

The Sun Online have reported that casting has already started for next year's series, with professional skaters potentially being paired up with celebrity partners as soon as July.

The TV industry has been thrown into chaos following the UK-wide lockdown to prevent further spreading of coronavirus, but as measures are currently being relaxed, studios can start thinking about how work can begin again.

According to a source, ITV have now decided that they will be going ahead with the next series of the show.

The source revealed: "It’s full steam ahead for next year’s show and casting is already well underway.

“The professional skaters will be meeting potential celebrity partners on the ice next month to see how they pair up.

The judges
The judges. Picture: ITV

“It takes some time to get the celebs up to speed so they’ll spend a lot of time on the ice to make sure they’re definitely keen to go ahead.

"It’s only after this that they’ll be confirmed.

"All training will be done safely and with the teams abiding by social distancing rules.”

The news follows the huge success of 2020's series, which saw actor and TV personality Joe Swash take the crown, and it's been said that bosses are keen to secure an equally impressive lineup for the class of 2021.

The insider added: “ITV have taken a hit like all the broadcasters so they’re pumping cash into the show in a bid to make it a real ratings winner again.

“The budget for talent has been inflated so they can splash out on a couple of really big names.

“Dancing On Ice has increased in popularity over the years and now it’s picked up a real following, they want to keep the momentum high.”

