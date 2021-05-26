What happened to Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street and where is Julie Hesmondhalgh now?

Hayley Cropper was played by Julie Hesmondhalgh in Coronation Street. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images/ITV

Who is Julie Hesmondhalgh’s husband and what else has the Coronation Street actress been in?

Hayley Cropper became one of the most iconic Coronation Street characters after arriving in 1998.

Played by Julie Hesmondhalgh, she was the first transgender character to be introduced into a British soap opera.

Hayley was best known for her relationship with Roy Cropper (David Neilson) after they got together in 1999 and were married officially on August 30th 2010.

For her performance as Hayley, Julie won The British Soap Award and National Television Award both in 2014.

But what happened to Hayley and what is Julie Hesmondhalgh doing now?

Coronation Street's Hayley and Roy Cropper married in 2010. Picture: PA Images

What happened to Hayley in Coronation Street?

Hayley Cropper died in January 2014 in husband Roy’s arms.

Corrie fans were devastated when Hayley was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2013, following a CT scan.

When Hayley went to have her tumour removed, she was devastated when the oncologist told her the cancer terminal.

She was given six months to a year to live but Hayley told Roy she wanted to end her own life before the cancer killed her.

The couple had their last Christmas together in 2013, before Hayley took a cocktail of drugs that would end her life.

Julie Hesmondhalgh stars as Nancy in The Pact. Picture: BBC

How old is Julie Hesmondhalgh?

Julie Hesmondhalgh is 51-years-old and was born on 25 February 1970.

Since leaving Corrie, Julie has had a successful career in TV and theatre.

Her credits include Broadchurch, Happy Valley and The A Word, as well as BBC Four film Black Roses: The Killing of Sophie Lancaster.

Julie is also currently in BBC Cymru Wales drama The Pact in which she plays Nancy.

Julie Hesmondhalgh and Ian Kershaw have been married for 15 years. Picture: Getty Images

Her stage roles also include God Bless the Child at the Royal Court Theatre in London, and Wit at the Royal Exchange, Manchester.

But Julie recently admitted still loves Corrie and ‘watches religiously’, saying: "I love that programme. I still watch it.

“My husband is a writer on it. I watch it religiously, I absolutely love it, but my time on it has definitely ended."

Is Julie Hesmondhalgh married?

Hayley has been married to scriptwriter Ian Kershaw for 16 years and the couple share two grown-up daughters.

