Coronation Street first-look at Gemma Winter's wedding dress and why it's orange

22 May 2023, 11:28

Coronation Street has shared a first look at Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown's wedding
Coronation Street has shared a first look at Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown's wedding. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street bosses have finally revealed a first look at Gemma Winter's wedding dress.

Coronation Street’s Gemma Winter is set to have the wedding of her dreams as she ties the knot with Chesney Brown.

ITV bosses have now shared a first look at what the character will be wearing on her big day, and it isn’t exactly traditional.

Gemma, played by Dolly-Rose Campbell, will wear a gown that has 410ft of fairy lights and a 23ft train during the episode which are activated via a remote control.

Dolly has since explained the reason her character is wearing an orange dress is because it was designed by drag queen Liquorice Black.

Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown are getting married
Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown are getting married. Picture: ITV

It also includes 10,000 stones all glued on individually by hand.

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans will recognise Liquorice Black from working on the show, with Dolly saying she’s “absolutely delighted” they agreed to it.

Talking about the unusual dress, Dolly said: “Myself and Alex in costume had lots of discussions about what Gemma would want as her dream dress and had put some ideas together.

“We decided on orange as a nod to Gemma and Chesney being ginger and also Gemma loves bright colours.

Gemma Winter will be wearing an orange dress on her wedding day
Gemma Winter will be wearing an orange dress on her wedding day. Picture: ITV

“Liquorice and I have a mutual friend and I had seen an exhibition of their work and knew they had worked on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK so I knew that they would be the best person to make the dress, I was absolutely delighted when they said yes.”

Meanwhile, kebab shop worker Chesney, played by Sam Aston, is wearing a navy three-piece and a white shirt with a matching silk orange tie and pocket square.

Their children are also in the shot, with little Joseph wearing the same as his father and Aled and Bryn also matching.

Carys and Llio are also wearing white leotards with tutus to match their mum's dress and added multi-coloured, fairy wings.

Sarah and Damon meet in clandestine alleyway after sleeping together on Coronation Street

Gemma and Chesney have had a lot of ups and downs during their time on the show and are finally tying the knot this week.

The couple welcomed their quads on a cable car, while they have also struggled to make ends meet with their family.

But planning their wedding hasn't been easy for the pair as they continue to stay afloat, but Gemma's twin brother Paul Foreman has been helping out with money.

Paul is currently keeping his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis a secret so his family can enjoy the big day without worrying.

But as his condition worsens, it’s unclear whether he will be able to walk her down the aisle.

