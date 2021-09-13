Who did Suranne Jones play in Coronation Street?

Suranne Jones starred in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Who was Suranne Jones in Emmerdale and what do we know about Karen McDonald?

Suranne Jones has been on our screens for years, starring in some of the biggest shows on British TV.

Most recently, she was cast as the leading role in BBC drama Vigil, which sees the police investigate a mysterious death aboard a trident submarine.

But fans of Coronation Street will remember Suranne originally starred in the ITV drama back in 2000.

So, who did Suranna play and what happened to her character? Here’s what we know…

Suranne Jones has been on our TV screens for 20 years. Picture: Alamy

Suranne Jones played Karen McDonald in Coronation Street from 2000 until 2004.

She was part of some huge storylines over her four years on the soap, including her relationship with on-screen husband Steve (Simon Gregson).

Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) famously ruined her wedding day when she revealed that Steve was the father of her baby after a one night stand.

Karen tragically miscarried in 2004, and the grieving character set fire to a car, not realising that baby Amy was in the back.

Suranne Jones won a NTA for her role as Karen McDonald. Picture: Alamy

But Karen didn’t tell anyone that she had actually dropped Amy off at the Croppers, wanting to hurt Tracy.

The next day, Steve ended their marriage so she left Weatherfield on Boxing Day 2004.

The couple got divorced off-screen a year later.

After her stint on Coronation Street, Suranne bagged a part in Doctor Who in 2011, as well as ITV series Scott & Bailey.

Many TV fans will also know her for taking the lead in Doctor Foster in 2015, and she starred in the second season in 2017.

She then went onto star in HBO drama Gentleman Jack in 2019, as well as ITV’s Victoria earlier this year.

Suranne has won a fair few awards for her roles, including three during her time on Corrie, one for her part in the play A Few Good Men, and four for Doctor Foster.