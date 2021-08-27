Who does Peter Gunn play in Coronation Street?
Peter Gunn has been a TV star for years, making his debut on Coronation Street back in 2010.
But what character did he play and what else has he been in? Here’s everything you need to know…
Who did Peter Gunn play in Coronation Street?
Peter Gunn has played Coronation Street teacher Brian Packham since 2010.
He was initially introduced as the head of the English department where John Stape worked.
It was through John's then wife Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) that Brian first met Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh) who he struck up a romance with.
John then told his ex-wife about it and he left the cobbles to give his marriage another go.
He then returned a year later and their romance was reignited. Unfortunately, this went downhill again in 2013 Brian left the cobbles again in 2013, returning briefly in 2015 before making his permanent return in 2016.
Brian later started a romance with Roy’s former partner Cathy Matthews and they moved in together.
What else has Peter Gunn been in?
Peter Gunn is 58-years-old and is originally from Lytham St Annes.
Aside from his role in Corrie, he has starred in a long list of TV series’ and films since his career started in the 1980s.
He played Len Consgrove in the BBC series Born and Bred as well as bagging credits in Frost, Heartburn Hotel and Sunshine.
Peter also starred on the ITV drama London's Burning series 12 in 2000. He played Pat Kennedy and played Oswald Granger in the 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie.
His other film credits include a cameo in cult Manc film 24 Hour Party People adn Sword of Honour. .
As for his family life, Peter has been married to Julie L. Livesey since July 2000 and they have two children together; George and Tom.