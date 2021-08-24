Who did Rhea Bailey play in Coronation Street?

Who did Rhea Bailey play in Corrie and what else has she been in?

Coronation Street actress Rhea Bailey recently announced she is having a baby with her fiancé The Overtones singer Darren Everest.

The couple first met at a birthday party thrown for Bailey's former Coronation Street co-star Kym Marsh and got engaged in March.

But who did Rhea play in Corrie and what else has she been in? Here’s what we know about the actress…

Who did Rhea Bailey play in Coronation Street?

Rhea played Caz Hammond in Coronation Street from November 2015 until December 2016.

Caz was the ex-fiancée of Kate Connor and a former serving soldier in the British Army.

The women had a whirlwind romance and they soon became engaged after just a few dates.

But things turned dark when Caz started to get very jealous and ended up in a fierce feud with Sophie Webster.

She then tried to frame Maria Connor for her murder after leaving distressing voicemails on her phone and cutting herself with Maria's scissors.

As Maria faced a murder trial, Caz paid Kate a visit, hoping to get back together, but ended up attacking her ex girlfriend.

Luckily, Aidan rescued Kate and the police arrested Caz.

Rhea, 38, later spoke about how playing the villain affected her mental health, admitting: "I was getting anxious about it when I was out and about in public.

"It was affecting me personally.

"I didn't break down, but I definitely spoke to my mum about it and spoke to the bosses here and the other actors."

Rhea added: "I had to ask a couple of people in the building not to refer to me as 'evil' while we are at work.

"If I'm getting it out on the street I don't want people joking about it at work, because it does bother me."

What else has Rhea Bailey been in?

Rhea is the younger sister of singer Corinne Bailey Rae and she has been part of many other TV shows.

She is best known for her roles as PC Mel Ryder in The Bill between 2008 and 2010 and Chloe Simms on the soap opera Crossroads.

The star also played former student Yasmin Deardon in BBC school drama Waterloo Road, Jade in Torchwood and DC Lisa Goodall in the ITV series Blue Murder.