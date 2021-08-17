Who plays Debbie Webster in Coronation Street?

17 August 2021, 08:45

Sue Devaney returned to Corrie in 2019
Sue Devaney returned to Corrie in 2019. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Who plays Debbie in Coronation Street and what else has Sue Devaney been in?

Coronation Street’s Debbie Webster has been causing chaos in Weatherfield ever since she arrived in 2019.

As the sister of Kevin Webster (Michael le Vell), she has fallen out with Abi Franklin (Sally Carmen), squared up against evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) and now joined forces with Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson).

But who plays Debbie Webster and what do we know about actress Sue Devaney? Find out everything…

Debbie Webster is played by Sue Devaney
Debbie Webster is played by Sue Devaney. Picture: ITV

Who plays Debbie Webster in Coronation Street?

Debbie Webster is played by actress Sue Devaney, who first took on the role as a teenager when the character was first in the show in 1984.

She arrived with brother Kevin and their dad Bill, four years after their mum Alison died.

Debbie left just a few months later in 1985 when her dad married Elaine Prior and they moved to Southampton.

After returning to the Street in 2019, Sue said of her character: “I think you do get to that age in life where you think ‘I’ve had all this, I wanna get closer to home’ and I think the thing with Debbie is, wherever she travels and whatever she does, she always comes back to home. She’s never forgotten where she’s come from.”

How old is Sue Devaney?

Sue was born on 2 July 1967, making her 54-years-old.

The star grew up in Ashton-under-Lyne in Lancashire and has had a string of roles in TV nad on stage.

As well as playing Debbie Webster in Corrie, Sue starred as Rita Briggs in Jonny Briggs, Liz Harker in Casualty from 1994-97 and Jane in dinnerladies.

What else has Sue Devaney been in?

Sue’s other credits include Shameless, Heartbeat and Mamma Mia! at the Blackpool Opera House in 2014.

But it looks like she will be staying on Corrie for some time, as her contract was recently extended until April 2022.

“When I first came back, I never imagined I would be around for that length of time and I’m delighted,” she said.

“Every day, when I drive into work, I have a big grin on my face. I’m so happy to be here.”

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Corrie star Enid Dunn said she was 'brought to tears'

Coronation Street star Enid Dunn left in tears after Aldi shopper's act of kindness
Ryan Russell plays Michael Bailey in Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street star Ryan Russell? Age, career and girlfriend revealed
Des Barnes died back in 1998

How did Des Barnes die in Coronation Street?

Gareth Pierce has a daughter

Inside Coronation Street star Gareth Pierce's family life

Nathan Graham plays James Bailey in Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street star Nathan Graham? Age, career and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

A woman was uninvited from her friend's wedding

‘My best friend banned me from her wedding after I missed the hen do to be with my baby’

Lifestyle

A couple left the Love Island villa last night

Who left Love Island last night?

Things could get hot again this August

UK weather: Hopes for August heatwave as Met Office predicts late summer sizzler

News

Dani Harmer is pregnant with her second child

Dani Harmer pregnant: Tracy Beaker star's due date and everything you need to know

Celebrities

Dani Harmer has announced her pregnancy

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer announces pregnancy with adorable family picture

Celebrities

Would you eat your breakfast baked beans like this?

Toby Carvery offers fry up buffet with Yorkshire puddings... filled up with baked beans

Food & Health