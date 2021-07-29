Who is Coronation Street star Ryan Russell? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Ryan Russell plays Michael Bailey in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Instagram

How old is Corrie's Ryan Russell and who is his girlfriend? Find out everything about the Michael Bailey star...

Coronation Street star Ryan Russell has played the character of Michael Bailey since 2019.

He has since been part of some huge plots, and is currently in the midst of a police racism storyline.

But while we’ve got to know Michael pretty well over the past two years, what do we know about actor Ryan? Find out everything...

Ryan Russell plays Michael Bailey in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

How old is Ryan Russell?

Ryan was born in 1991, making him 30-years-old.

He studied Performance at the University of Salford and TV fans might recognise him as a presenter on CBeebies from 2017 to 2018.

He was also one of the kids in World of Colours and has appeared on stage in It's a Wonderful Life and Cassio, as well as in adverts for Superdrug and WeBuyAnyCar.com.

After joining Corrie two years ago, Ryan is now part of an ongoing story about racism in the police, with the actor stressing the importance of addressing these issues.

Speaking to Digital Spy, the star said: "It is important because these things do happen. I watched Jermaine Jenas’s documentary, The Truth About Police Stop & Search, and it was shocking to find out that some people have been stopped 20 times during a regular day.

"It affects people’s mental health. Statistics show that the police tactic stop and search is biased towards Black people so it is something to have a conversation about and see how this can be changed and improved."

Who is Ryan Russell’s girlfriend?

Ryan Russell is currently dating Evie Pickerill, who is a CBeebies presenter.

Ryan Russell and his girlfriend Evie Pickerill. Picture: Instagram

The pair have been together for a few years and they often share photos of each other on social media.

After celebrating his 30th birthday back in June, Ryan thanked his girlfriend for making it ‘special’.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: “Thanks to everyone who took the time out to wish me a Happy Birthday over the weekend! 🎉

“Special shout-out to @evie.pickerill for going above and beyond to make my 30th a birthday to remember.❤️”