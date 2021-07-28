How did Des Barnes die in Coronation Street?

Des Barnes died back in 1998. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

What happened to Des in Coronation Street and how did he die? Everything you need to know...

Coronation Street fans will remember Des Barnes as a ladies man who made his first appearance on the cobbles back in 1990.

Played by Phil Middlemiss, the character was part of some huge storylines - including his on/off romance with Raquel Wolstenhulm.

But what happened to Des Barnes and how did he die? Here’s what we know…

Former Corrie stars Sarah Lancashire and Philip Middlemiss. Picture: Alamy

How did Des Barnes die in Coronation Street?

Des Barnes died at the age of 33 in June 1998 after being attacked by a group of gangsters.

He had recently married Natalie Horrocks (Denise Welch) but got caught in the crossfire when Natalie’s son Tony (Lee Warburton) found himself in trouble with some criminals.

Des was rushed to hospital and had an operation but while he was recovering he suffered a major heart attack and died.

Who did Des Barnes marry in Coronation Street?

Des was known as a bit of a womaniser on Corrie, after first marrying Steph Jones (Amelia Bullmore) the same year he joined the show.

Unfortunately, Steph ended up running off with Simon Beatty (Peter Gowen), before returning in 1992.

Des later fell for married woman Lisa Duckworth (Caroline Milmoe) before getting with Raquel Wolstenhulme (Sarah Lancashire), who ended up marrying his pal Curly Watts (Kevin Kennedy).

Nasty barmaid Tanya Pooley (Eva Pope) was next on his long list, before Des caught her in bed with his boss Alex Christie (Gavin Richards).

In 1996, Des moved Claire Palmer (Maggie Norris) and her daughter Becky (Emily Aston) into No 6 with him.

Philip Middlemiss and Bill Tarmey in 2007. Picture: Getty Images

But after he made a pass at barmaid Samantha Failsworth (Tina Hobley), Claire packed her bags.

She decided to leave after declaring she was pregnant and rode off into the sunset on her motorbike.

Finally, Des married Natalie who was left devastated by his death.

Where is Phil Middlemiss now?

Des actor Phil Middlemiss is now 58-years-old and was last spotted walking near the Coronation Street studios in June.

After his time on Corrie, he appeared in ITV's Where the Heart Is for a few series in the 2000s as well as a celebrity addition of Come Dine With Me in 2010.

The actor declared himself bankrupt in 2012.